Phonexa CFO Mara Garcia Joins Forbes Finance Council

GLENDALE, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mara Garcia, Chief Financial Officer for marketing automation platform Phonexa , has joined the Forbes Finance Council, an invitation-only organization for senior-level finance executives.

Garcia will provide industry expertise and insight drawn from her day-to-day experiences shaping Phonexa, the all-in-one marketing automation solution for calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, accounting, and more. Garcia will also participate in constructive dialogue with fellow industry leaders in Forbes' forum.

Mara Garcia

"I'm honored to be a part of an esteemed council of diverse business leaders," said Garcia. "I benefited greatly from my experience working with innovative leaders at Phonexa, and I look forward to sharing my expertise with the next wave of innovators."

Garcia joins Phonexa President David Gasparyan and CEO Lilit Davtyan as part of an elite group cultivated by Forbes. Gasparyan has been part of the Forbes Technology Council since 2020; Davtyan joined the Forbes Council in 2021.

Prior to moving into her new role as CFO in February, Garcia was the Vice President of Finance and Accounting for Phonexa. Garcia has been with the SaaS company since 2020.

At Phonexa, Garcia oversees many of Phonexa's financial practices and procedures including but not limited to supervision of internal and external expenses, budgeting, audit management, and tax preparation. She currently leads Phonexa's tax, accounting, and finance teams.

Garcia received her B.S. from California State University, Northridge, and received her CPA license from the California Board of Accountancy. She obtained a Cybersecurity Advisory Services Certificate from the American Institute of CPAs. She's also one of the Vice Presidents on the Board of Directors for CalCPA's LA Chapter.

About Phonexa: Phonexa is an all-in-one marketing automation solution for calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, accounting, and more. The software company powers direct advertisers and lead generators alike across all businesses and industries by optimizing inbound web and call campaigns, and outbound call, email, and SMS campaigns — all while having the ability to enhance the consumer journey along every step of the way. Complete with a suite of turnkey marketing products and solutions, Phonexa's customizable tools are uniquely designed to maximize workflow efficiency and revenue. Phonexa has the scalability, tools, and partnerships to serve clients across industries, especially those with high consumer demand products and services.

