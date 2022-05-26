GLENDALE, Calif., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liana Tonoyan, Chief Information Officer for marketing automation company Phonexa , has received the Patriotic Employer Award in recognition of her ongoing support of Ani Abrahamyan, a Technical Writer at Phonexa who also serves as a Senior Airman (SrA) in the U.S. Air Force Reserves unit in Riverside, California.

The award is issued by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), a U.S. Department of Defense agency.

Phonexa CIO Liana Tonoyan Honored with Patriot Employer Award by U.S. Department of Defense

"With Memorial Day approaching, it's important to recognize the employers who have and still support American Guard and Reserve members to complete their patriotic missions," said Abrahamyan. "Liana has been an outstanding supervisor and mentor since my first day at Phonexa. She deserves this award because she always goes above and beyond to help me grow within the company while also accommodating my annual tours, training, and other mission-critical assignments in the Air Force."

Patriot Awards are part of ESGR's Employer Award series. It is presented to individual supervisors who directly support service members and their families with flexible scheduling, time off before or after deployment, granting leaves of absence, family care, and more.

"I am grateful to receive the Patriotic Employer Award," said Tonoyan. "It's even more special to be nominated by a hard-working employee who inspires her teammates to be and do better for the workplace, the society, and our country."

"ESGR's mission is to develop and promote a culture in which all American employers support and value the military service of their employees," Richard "Phil" Stage, the California State Chairman for ESGR, wrote in an acknowledgment letter.

In addition to receiving a framed certificate and lapel pin, Tonoyan signed a Statement of Support to stress Phonexa's commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse workforce that cultivates a respectful and supportive backdrop for employees from all backgrounds to thrive in.

Phonexa is now a nationally recognized patriotic employer.

