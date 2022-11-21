Phonexa Empowers Women, Underrepresented Groups with #IamRemarkable Workshop

GLENDALE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance marketing automation platform Phonexa took yet another positive step toward empowering women and other underrepresented groups by attending an #IamRemarkable workshop at Google's Playa Vista, California headquarters on Wednesday, November 9.

#IamRemarkable is a Google initiative empowering women and other underrepresented groups to celebrate their achievements in the workplace and beyond.

The movement is designed to drive diversity benefits and allyship, improve motivation and self-confidence, and strengthen team cohesion, while challenging the social perception around self-promotion and refining the skills necessary to do so.

The workshop helped a diverse group of leaders from Phonexa learn how to speak openly about their accomplishments and further build personal narratives around their unique successes.

The workshop and event were divided into three parts:

Discuss: Review key research about self-promotion and unconscious biases

Exercise articulating achievements and practicing self-promotion Go home strong: Establish action items to empower peers and employees to grow the skill sets discussed

"It's important to celebrate achievements in the workplace, and beyond, for women and other underrepresented groups, as well as people from all backgrounds and walks of life," said Lilit Davtyan, CEO of Phonexa. "We're starting to roll out #IamRemarkable to our management team and are working toward having everyone across our company attend in the near future as well. Initiatives like #IamRemarkable are imperative for the lifeblood of any company."

Phonexa utilizes numerous Google offerings to provide its clients with leading technology solutions.

As of July 2022 , more than 400,000 people have participated in #IamRemarkable across 1,000 organizations from more than 170 countries.

According to an impact research study conducted by Ipsos MORI, 49% of #IamRemarkable participants declared to experience job and/or career growth, and attributed the development to the program.

Phonexa, an all-in-one marketing automation solution for calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, accounting, and more, continues to build a diverse and inclusive culture throughout its global operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and across Europe.

From its 11-person global C-level, nine of Phonexa's executives are women or from ethnic minorities.

Additionally, in October, as part of Glendale Tech Week, Phonexa hosted an event and discussion at its US headquarters around "Shaping the Next Generation of Women Leaders" and separately, also sponsored and attended the "Inspirational Women Forum and Awards" event hosted by the Los Angeles Times at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

