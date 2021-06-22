Phonexa Introduces All-In-One Suite for Calls, Leads, Clicks, Email and SMS Marketing Products

GLENDALE, Calif., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Software company Phonexa is reinventing how marketers build strategies around calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, and accounting by unveiling an unprecedented, all-in-one suite of products that are each engineered to converge and boost business for brands across a diverse mix of verticals.

The five-year-old company has debuted three new products with Lynx (click tracking), Opt-Intel (suppression list management) and Cloud PBX (cloud phone system).

The trio of solutions complement Phonexa's existing pillar products in Call Logic (call tracking and distribution), LMS SYNC (lead tracking and distribution), E-Delivery (email and SMS marketing) and Books360 (automated accounting).

Now replete with 7 distinctly unique turnkey solutions, Phonexa is bundling the benefits of its integrations and introducing a new monthly pricing model that begins at just $100 with no set-up fee. The best-in-class rate is designed to further separate Phonexa from competition who offer just one or two niche services.

Phonexa's first-to-market development is a groundbreaking one for the industry because this is the first time calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, and accounting products are all merged together under one uniform entity.

Phonexa's reimagined model is designed to empower brands with newfound avenues to customize, optimize, and improve lead flow and consumer engagement in order to increase conversions and ROI.

The all-in-one suite's reporting and analytics will also allow companies to efficiently consider new end-to-end integrated marketing strategies at a much lower cost.

Phonexa's new powerful platform bundle now features the following functions:



Call Logic: Call tracking and distribution, real-time call analytics and reporting, interactive voice response, and predictive modeling LMS SYNC: Lead tracking and distribution, and real-time lead analytics and reporting E-Delivery: Multi-channel distribution, behavioral segmentation, A/B email marketing integration, and ESP integration Lynx: Click tracking, lead attribution, journey control, precise targeting, and dashboard overview Opt-Intel: List sharing, compliance notifications, automated data transfers, and opt-out domain white labeling Cloud PBX: Call scoring, outbound calling, and uninterrupted service Books360: Automated customer invoices, vendor payments, automation and history, and cash flow tracking

Ever since entering the market in 2016, Phonexa's formative tools have been leveraged by an array of industry-leading marketers in the insurance, home service, and financial sectors, among other verticals.

"The archaic days of segmentation and depending on niche-based marketing solutions are over. Much like Google and Adobe have revolutionized industries with their set of foundational tools, Phonexa is following in their path but in a parallel lane by arming marketers with an all-in-one suite of products for calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, and accounting," said David Gasparyan, President and CEO of Phonexa.

"I'm humbled to say that today's announcement is a transformative and landmark development for our company, and the industry alike. We're doing something that's never been done before, and I couldn't be more excited or proud of our team, and the future. We're uniquely positioned to further differentiate and separate ourselves from the competition with a distinct value proposition. It's a great new era for Phonexa."

Phonexa also launched a new customer-facing website and doubled-down on its robust white label desktop platform, as well as its iOS and Google Play mobile app. Phonexa remains the only market leader that powers its clients — and the customers clients serve — with an app.

Phonexa will maintain its commitment to customer care and service with continued 24/7 onboarding and support with its team of dedicated experts.

Phonexa will debut additional complimentary digital marketing products in the coming months as part of its new bundled pricing model that also includes premium and enterprise options.

To learn more about Phonexa's all-in-one solutions, or to schedule a demo, please contact [email protected].

About Phonexa: Phonexa is an all-in-one suite for marketing automation that empowers companies to optimize inbound web and call campaigns, and outbound call, email and SMS campaigns, all while having the ability to enhance consumer journey every step of the way. Complete with 7 turnkey solutions, Phonexa's customizable tools for calls, leads, clicks, email, and SMS marketing maximize workflow efficiency for direct advertisers and lead generators alike. Phonexa has the scalability, tools, and partnerships to serve clients in all industries, especially those with high consumer demand products and services. For more information, please visit www.Phonexa.com.

