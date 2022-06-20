Phonexa Launches HitMetrix to Help Clients Optimize Conversion Rates, Uncover Behavior Data Analytics

GLENDALE, Calif., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing automation platform Phonexa is further adding value and unmatched potential to its turnkey software suite with the debut of HitMetrix , a user behavior recording and analytics product that helps lead generators and publishers optimize website conversion rates.

With detailed insights into visitor behavior and a comprehensive reporting dashboard, HitMetrix reveals friction points in real-time for a given landing page or form and provides data analytics to improve conversion outcomes.

HitMetrix is GDPR and CCPA compliant and serves as a complementary tool in Phonexa's all-in-one marketing solution. The product is most powerful when used with other Phonexa software solutions like Lynx, LMS Sync, and Call Logic.

With HitMetrix, Phonexa is now complete with eight industry-leading products and services uniquely designed to arm businesses with an end-to-end lead generation marketing strategy for calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, accounting, and more.

The key features for HitMetrix include:

Friction Insights & Evaluation

Track any action that causes friction, including click rate, click-error, bounce, speed-browsing, mouse-out, and mobility.

Session Replay Software

Videos are archived for review, allowing you to track behavior analytics, tendencies, and frequencies to identify frustrating sessions for fixing.

Heatmaps & Click Tracking

Color prisms inform why scrolling and clicks aren't converting into clients. Discover which components of your marketing funnel capture attention that translates into clicks.

Data Visualization

Get valuable information at a glance, or go more in-depth with data analytics that will allow you to guide clicking, scrolling, and tapping into conversions.

"Businesses need to better understand consumer behavior as they build their marketing strategies and budgets around lead generation. HitMetrix is a game-changing technology that gives companies a new tool that becomes crucial to conversions by streamlining the user journey," said Lilit Davtyan, CEO of Phonexa. "Our user behavior recording and analytics product separates itself from the competition because it comes paired with seven other marketing automation products. It's a key differentiating factor for us."

Phonexa's suite of bundled products now features:

LMS Sync (lead tracking and distribution)

Call Logic (call tracking and distribution)

E-Delivery (email and SMS marketing)

Cloud PBX (cloud phone system)

Lynx (click tracking)

Opt-Intel (suppression list management)

Books360 (automated accounting)

To learn more about HitMetrix or Phonexa's all-in-one marketing automation solution for calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, accounting, and more, schedule a consultation , email [email protected] , or call (818) 800-0000.

About Phonexa: Phonexa is an all-in-one marketing automation solution for calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, accounting, and more. The software company powers direct advertisers and lead generators alike across all businesses and industries by optimizing inbound web and call campaigns, and outbound call, email, and SMS campaigns — all while having the ability to enhance the consumer journey along every step of the way. Complete with a suite of turnkey marketing products and solutions, Phonexa's customizable tools are uniquely designed to maximize workflow efficiency and revenue. Phonexa has the scalability, tools, and partnerships to serve clients across industries, especially those with high consumer demand products and services. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles with additional offices in the United Kingdom and Ukraine. For more information, please visit www.Phonexa.com .

