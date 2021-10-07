Phonexa Named Leader In 9 Categories for G2 Fall 2021 Awards

GLENDALE, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phonexa continues to rank high and resonate well with customers, as the software company has been named a leader in nine separate categories for the G2 "Inbound Call Tracking Momentum Grid" Fall 2021 Awards.

The development comes after Phonexa was also named a "Momentum Leader" earlier this summer.

Phonexa

Products in the "leader" tier of the Momentum Grid rank in the top 25% of their category's products by their users. G2 is the largest software marketplace and review platform, and it ranked Phonexa atop the following nine categories:



Best Support

Easiest Admin

Highest User Adoption

Easiest To Do Business With

Users Most Likely To Recommend

High Performer (x2)

Best Meets Requirements (x2)

"We pride ourselves as a company in offering and delivering a 24/7 dedicated customer success team that provides unmatched support," said David Gasparyan, President and CEO of Phonexa. "We're honored that our clients are glowingy taking notice as we continue to empower them. We look forward to further solidifying both their respective positions and ours alike as industry leaders."

Phonexa's recognition comes at a formative time for the all-in-one marketing solution for calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, accounting, and more.

In June, Phonexa ushered in a new era for the company and debuted three new products to its industry leading marketing automation suite in order to further add value to clients and separate itself from the competition.

Learn more about how Phonexa's turnkey platform can power your marketing automation and lead generation strategies.

About Phonexa: Phonexa is an all-in-one suite for marketing automation that empowers companies to optimize inbound web and call campaigns, and outbound call, email, and SMS campaigns, all while having the ability to enhance consumer journey every step of the way. Complete with 7 turnkey solutions, Phonexa's customizable tools for calls, leads, clicks, email, and SMS marketing maximize workflow efficiency for direct advertisers and lead generators alike. Phonexa has the scalability, tools, and partnerships to serve clients in all industries, especially those with high consumer demand products and services. For more information, please visit www.Phonexa.com.

Media Contact

Manouk Akopyan

818-800-0000

[email protected]

SOURCE Phonexa