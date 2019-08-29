Phonexa Named One of the L.A's Best Places to Work

GLENDALE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Phonexa, the all-in-one platform for tracking web and call campaigns, has been named one of the "Best Places to Work in Los Angeles," ranking 24th in the Small Companies Category.

Compiled by the award-winning Los Angeles Business Journal, the list is released every year and chronicles the best 100 companies to work for in Los Angeles County. It recognizes the top employers by using a two-part survey process to assess basic material benefits, while also looking for work environments and office cultures that keep employees happy and engaged.

Phonexa employees work in a bright and airy office space, with adjustable standing desks and views of downtown Los Angeles and the Verdugo Mountains. In addition to monthly bonuses and company-paid health, dental, and vision benefits, employees enjoy a complimentary membership at Equinox, a fully-stocked kitchen with a Vitamix smoothie station, weekly provided lunches, in-office massage therapist, and a robust schedule of special company events, from volunteer opportunities to baseball games.

"Our number one resource is our people, so naturally our top responsibility is showing appreciation for all their hard work and keeping them excited and motivated in all that they do," said Phonexa founder and president David Gasparyan. "As a result, we are united in a common purpose and a desire to see everyone succeed."

The Best Places to Work in Los Angeles survey is open to all publicly or privately-held companies with at least 15 employees working in LA County. It is a celebration of elite employers who have proven that they have created exceptional environments where people truly love to work. The rankings were revealed at a special event on August 9th, 2019, and were published in the August 19th, 2019, issue of the Los Angeles Business Journal. The rankings are available on the Los Angeles Business Journal website.

Phonexa was founded in 2016 by David Gasparyan to give marketers an all-in-one platform to monitor and optimize their web and call lead campaigns across multiple channels. Phonexa, which is proudly headquartered in downtown Glendale, California, is fueled by a mission to use innovation to help people achieve their dreams.

About Phonexa

Phonexa is an all-in-one lead tracking and distribution platform that empowers marketers to optimize inbound web and call campaigns. Phonexa's customizable tools for call tracking, lead distribution, email marketing, and integrated accounting maximize workflow efficiency for publishers, affiliate networks, and direct advertisers. For more information, please visit www.Phonexa.com.

Media Contact

Stacey Doss

220629@email4pr.com

949-285-2362

SOURCE Phonexa

Related Links

http://www.Phonexa.com

