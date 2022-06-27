GLENDALE, Calif. , June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing automation platform Phonexa has promoted Alexey Sidora to the position of Chief Technology Officer.

As CTO, Sidora will improve and optimize processes across all stages of product development for the industry-leading performance marketing software and all-in-one marketing automation solution for calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, accounting, and more.

Phonexa Names Alexey Sidora as Chief Technology Officer

Sidora will also lead research, analysis, and delivery of new technologies, as well as development of infrastructure expansion plans.

Sidora has been instrumental in the development for all of Phonexa's products, including the launch of HitMetrix earlier this month, a user behavior record and analytics product. HitMetrix was the eighth addition within Phonexa's suite, joining LMS Sync (lead tracking and distribution), Call Logic (call tracking and distribution), E-Delivery (email and SMS marketing), Cloud PBX (cloud phone system), Lynx (click tracking), Opt-Intel (suppression list management) and Books360 (automated accounting).

"Alexey's promotion reaffirms Phonexa's mission to hire, develop, retain, and reward our top talent," said David Gasparyan, President of Phonexa. "I am proud of all of Alexey's accomplishments and accolades, and I am sure the best is yet to come as we continue building industry-leading products for our customers."

"I am extremely thrilled and grateful for this promotion," said Sidora. "The opportunity to lead Phonexa's product development is amazing, and I look forward to continuously improving Phonexa's position as a leader in the tech space."

Sidora is one of Phonexa's first hires. He started as a PHP developer in 2015 and went on to hold the positions of Senior Developer, Lead Developer, and most recently, Director of Engineering.

In his free time, Sidora enjoys writing, and creating music. In 2021, he published the book "K1: United Constellation" and he's also released songs about his life experiences.



About Phonexa: Phonexa is an all-in-one marketing automation solution for calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, accounting, and more. The software company powers direct advertisers and lead generators alike across all businesses and industries by optimizing inbound web and call campaigns, and outbound call, email, and SMS campaigns — all while having the ability to enhance the consumer journey along every step of the way. Complete with a suite of turnkey marketing products and solutions, Phonexa's customizable tools are uniquely designed to maximize workflow efficiency and revenue. Phonexa has the scalability, tools, and partnerships to serve clients across industries, especially those with high consumer demand products and services. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles with additional offices in the United Kingdom and Ukraine.

