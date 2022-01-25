Phonexa Names Mohd Abbas as VP of Onboarding and Client Success to Fuel Growth in Customer Satisfaction, Product Implementation

GLENDALE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing automation platform Phonexa has promoted Mohd Abbas to the role of Vice President of Onboarding and Client Success to lead the company's next phase of expansion, customer success, and efficient software implementation.

Mohd Abbas, VP of Onboarding and Client Success

In his new position, Abbas will be responsible for overseeing the company's 24/7 Onboarding and Customer Success teams and provide best practices in areas such as tech adoption, business metrics, and feature usage to increase customer satisfaction and retention for the all-in-one marketing solution for calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, accounting, and more.

Abbas joined Phonexa in September 2020 as an Onboarding and Implementation Manager and quickly moved up the ranks into leadership roles. Most recently, Abbas held the position of Director of Onboarding and Customer Success.

"I'm ecstatic about starting this new position where I get to oversee a team of intelligent tech lovers who are trying to make a difference in our industry, and for our clients," said Abbas. "I love that every single day, I get to bring Phonexa's best ideas, innovations, and capabilities to customers on a digestible and granular level, where the work we do instantly contributes greater value for Phonexa users and partners."

Abbas' dedication to the company's mission has helped place Phonexa among top marketing automation platforms in the lead generation industry and secured record-low levels of platform implementation time and excellent customer satisfaction scores.

The recent G2 Winter 2022 report revealed Phonexa clients efficiently and conveniently go live with the company's all-in-one suite within 10 days, a stark contrast compared to the industry average of 26 days to get started with similar platforms and competitors.

This development is largely due to Abbas' leadership of Phonexa's Onboarding and Customer Success departments.

"Mohd has demonstrated his passion and belief in what our company stands for from day one, and he's been a huge part of our success," said Phonexa CEO Lilit Davtyan. "He is a key asset to the organization and a great leader to his team, and customers alike. I look forward to seeing him ride the next wave of tech leadership at Phonexa that we know he's capable of as he continues to prove the promise and potential of our powerful platform."

Abbas brings a diverse background in sales, account management, onboarding, customer success, tech implementation, tech management in emerging markets, and solutions consulting for companies varying from startups like BlackLine and tech giants such as Oracle.

Abbas is an alum of the post-graduate program in software engineering from the International Institute of Information Technology of Bangalore in India.

