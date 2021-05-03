Phonexa Names Nasser Aftab as Chief Revenue Officer to Fuel Next Stage of Growth

GLENDALE, Calif., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Turnkey solution software company Phonexa has strengthened its senior leadership team by promoting Nasser Aftab to the role of Chief Revenue Officer.

As CRO for Phonexa, a tracking and distribution platform for calls, leads, and clicks, Aftab will be tasked to lead Phonexa's business development strategy across sales, onboarding, and customer success departments.

Nasser Aftab

Aftab's key responsibilities will be to keep Phonexa as the leader in the competitive SaaS marketplace, formulating long-term strategies for success, and maintaining robust customer relationships.

"Nasser has a proven track record of leading and motivating Phonexa's high-performing sales teams, and it only advanced throughout the pandemic," said David Gasparyan, President and CEO of Phonexa. "He has a deep understanding of our industry, and his diverse knowledge and guiding principles have allowed for Phonexa to scale and seize market share. Nasser's promotion is part of Phonexa's long-term strategy to develop, cultivate and reward its finest talent across all leadership teams in order to take our company to the next level."

"I'm proud to continue to lead Phonexa to be a prominent player in the tracking and distribution market. With David's leadership, the company is on a hyper growth trajectory," said Aftab. "My main mission will be to deliver on the promise that Phonexa presents to new and existing clients alike and drive value to their businesses. With a multi-channel approach to marketing technology, Phonexa is uniquely positioned to amplify brand marketing initiatives. I look forward to helping our clientele increase conversions and boost revenue in my new role."

For the past three years, prior to his promotion to CRO, Aftab served as Phonexa's Director of Business Development, helping the company grow its worldwide presence in North America and the United Kingdom. Aftab will be situated in the company's sprawling space in the splendor of Silicon Hills in Glendale, California on the famous Brand Boulevard.

Aftab started his business development career in banking and financial services, working for three-of-the-top-five globally-ranked FinTech companies in WorldPay, First Data, and Bank of America.

Aftab's professional background has been marked by a strong focus in Fortune 500 client acquisition on a global scale, all while facilitating FinTech and SaaS software technology solutions.

For more information about Aftab, please connect with him on LinkedIn .

About Phonexa: Situated in the splendor of Silicon Hills in Glendale, California, Phonexa is a lead tracking and distribution platform that empowers marketers to optimize inbound web and call campaigns. Phonexa's customizable tools for calls, leads, and clicks maximize workflow efficiency for direct advertisers and lead generators. Phonexa has the scalability, tools and partnerships to serve clients in all industries, especially those with high consumer demand products and services. For more information, please visit www.Phonexa.com .

