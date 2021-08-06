Phonexa President and CEO David Gasparyan Named Finalist By Los Angeles Times For CEO Leadership Award

GLENDALE, Calif., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phonexa President and CEO David Gasparyan was named a finalist by Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing for a CEO Leadership Award, the publication announced.

Gasparyan was among an esteemed group of finalists that included chief executive officers from companies like Poshmark, Newegg, City National Bank, YMCA and Hawthorne Advertising.

David Gasparyan

"B2B Publishing is excited to announce one of several Business Leadership Awards events recognizing leading executives who have demonstrated noteworthy success and accomplishments during the last 24 months," Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing wrote in a statement. "The CFO & CEO Leadership Awards will recognize C-Suite executives for their contributions and leadership within their organizations, the business world, and the community at large."

The CEO Leadership Award finalists were announced during a ceremony on August 5 . A cocktail reception took place on July 29 to honor the nominees.

In addition to Gasparyan receiving honors, so did Phonexa CFO and EVP Lilit Davtyan, who was separately nominated for a CFO Leadership Award .

Phonexa celebrated the honors Gasparyan and Davtyan received and continued its commitment to the community by serving as a title sponsor for the Los Angeles Times-branded event.

"It's an incredible honor to be shortlisted as a finalist for the prestigious CEO Leadership Award from an equally prestigious publication," said Gasparyan. "Recognition like this reinvigorates me to be the best version of myself as we work toward leading Phonexa to a flourishing future."

Gasparyan will also be featured in a print profile story that will be published in a special issue magazine inserted in the Sunday, Sept. 12 edition of the Los Angeles Times.

Gasparyan is a member of the Forbes Technology Council and is situated in Phonexa's sprawling space in the splendor of Glendale, California on the famous Brand Boulevard. The company also has headquarters in the United Kingdom and Ukraine.

The selection of profiles and winners and the production of the event will be organized by the L.A. Times B2B team and does not involve the editorial staff of the Los Angeles Times.

About Phonexa: Phonexa is an all-in-one suite for marketing automation that empowers companies to optimize inbound web and call campaigns, and outbound call, email, and SMS campaigns, all while having the ability to enhance consumer journey every step of the way. Complete with 7 turnkey solutions, Phonexa's customizable tools for calls, leads, clicks, email, and SMS marketing maximize workflow efficiency for direct advertisers and lead generators alike. Phonexa has the scalability, tools, and partnerships to serve clients in all industries, especially those with high consumer demand products and services. For more information, please visit www.Phonexa.com.

