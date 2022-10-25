Phonexa Returns to Glendale Tech Week as Platinum Sponsor, Hosts Event with Female Leaders

GLENDALE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global marketing automation platform Phonexa reaffirmed its commitment to the growth of Glendale's burgeoning tech scene by returning to Glendale Tech Week as its Platinum Sponsor.

Phonexa made its presence felt at the week-long event as its leaders participated in panel discussions focused on hot-button topics within the tech industry.

On October 19, Phonexa hosted "Shaping the Next Generation of Women Leaders," an event and panel discussion on women in the tech and media industries at its plush Glendale headquarters located on the Jewel City's vibrant Brand Boulevard.

Anna Kachikyan, a journalist and founder of The Armenian Report, moderated the panel of well-respected women leaders and innovators that included Phonexa CEO Lilit Davtyan, Talar Malakian, Head of Go-To-Market for Metaplex Studios, and Bella Shaw, an actress and former anchor for CNN.

The event was attended by several civic leaders and dignitaries, including Ardy Kassakhian, the Mayor of Glendale, Elen Asatryan, a Councilmember for the City of Glendale, and Soua Vang, Deputy Director of Economic Development for Glendale.

After the insightful panel discussion on cultivating the next wave of women leaders, attendees enjoyed a social mixer that provided ample opportunities for networking and relationship building.

"I'm proud of how far women have come because it is challenging being a woman in a traditionally male-dominated industry," said Davtyan. "I can attest to the fact that tech is no longer a male-dominated space that doesn't accept women. That isn't the case, and I am really grateful for the support I received from my male counterparts throughout all stages of my career in tech."

Earlier in the day at the Hero House Glendale, Manouk Akopyan, Director of Content at Phonexa, spoke at the "Building and Growing AI/Cloud Company" panel discussing various topics around how to build a brand image and stand out to reporters as a deep tech company in a competitive market. The event was hosted by SmartGateVC, a Silicon Valley pre-seed venture capital fund.

Glendale Tech Week formed in 2017 and continues to showcase Glendale as California's latest flourishing tech hub .

Last year at Glendale Tech Week, Phonexa was awarded "Best Culture" and Chief Marketing Officer Armen Karaoghlanian was recognized as "2021 Glendale Young Entrepreneur."

Glendale is home to more than a thousand tech companies and startups, and it employs an estimated 41,000 tech professionals that generate over $5 billion in sales each year, according to data released by the city of Glendale.

"The city of Glendale is an integral part of Phonexa's story, and I'm proud of our company's ongoing commitment to building tech within the city and helping to propel it into the stratosphere of the world's top tech hubs," said Davtyan. "With Glendale continuing to grow as a hub for tech companies and startups, there's no shortage of opportunities for business leaders and innovators looking to enter the tech space."

