Phonexa Solidifies C-Suite by Hiring Jeff Schaffer as COO

GLENDALE, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phonexa has hired Jeff Schaffer as its Chief Operating Officer, a newly created position in the C-Suite for the all-in-one marketing automation solution for calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, accounting, and more.

Schaffer will be tasked with overseeing Phonexa's day-to-day operations to shape the software company's next phase of growth and expansion into new lead generation markets and verticals.

Schaffer will work closely with company CEO Lilit Davtyan as well as executives from upper management who oversee marketing, sales, product, and onboarding teams to drive new initiatives and expand brand awareness.

"Phonexa has the rare combination of a tech offering that dwarfs the capabilities of our competitors, leadership that is wholly committed to driving profitable growth for our partners and clients, and a team capable of rapidly executing complex strategies," said Schaffer. "We will continue to disrupt the martech space and be a magnet for Enterprise companies and SMBs with complex marketing use cases."

Schaffer is a seasoned business professional and executive with over 22 years of experience in business management, sales development, and digital marketing transformation. His diverse experience has landed him in leadership roles across top firms in financial services, insurance, e-commerce, and performance marketing.

"Jeff is an exceptional addition to our impressive C-Suite of skillful business executives and leaders who come to work every day with the talent, passion, and drive to create a real impact in the industry," said Davtyan. "I look forward to having him pull our people and growth efforts closer together during such a blossoming time for our organization."

Schaffer's hiring comes at a strategic and pivotal period for Phonexa as the company wraps up a streak of upper management appointments, which included the promotions of Mara Garcia to Chief Financial Officer, Amanda Farris to Chief Strategy Officer, and Mohd Abbas to Vice President of Onboarding and Customer Success.

About Phonexa: Phonexa is an all-in-one marketing automation solution for calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, accounting, and more. The software company powers direct advertisers and lead generators alike across all businesses and industries by optimizing inbound web and call campaigns, and outbound call, email, and SMS campaigns — all while having the ability to enhance the consumer journey along every step of the way. Complete with a suite of turnkey marketing products and solutions, Phonexa's customizable tools are uniquely designed to maximize workflow efficiency and revenue. Phonexa has the scalability, tools, and partnerships to serve clients across industries, especially those with high consumer demand products and services. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles with additional offices in the United Kingdom and Ukraine. For more information, please visit www.Phonexa.com.

