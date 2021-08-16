Phonexa Website Nominated for Prestigious Design Honors from Awwwards

GLENDALE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phonexa launched the redesign of its website earlier this summer , and in short order, the software company has been honored for its sleek artistry and sophisticated creativity.

Awwwards announced on Thursday that Phonexa.com has been nominated for its "Site of the Day" award.

Phonexa

Phonexa.com will be evaluated over 15 days by an international jury and Awwwards' users. Voting is open to everyone and ends on Thursday, Aug. 19. The winner will be announced on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

Awwwards bills itself as the awards that recognize the talent and effort of the best web designers, developers and agencies in the world.

"Awwwards are the holy grail of design awards, and it's an absolute thrill to receive recognition from an esteemed organization of which I hold in high regard," said Armen Karaoghlanian, Chief Marketing Officer of Phonexa. "Every designer I know uses Awwwards as a source of inspiration, and I'm so proud that Phonexa can now influence others with our creativity, originality and innovation."

Anna Avetisyan, Director of Design for Phonexa, spearheaded the revamped website that ultimately led to the "Site of the Day" nomination.

"We went through countless iterations, simplifying every aspect of the user flow throughout the website, and making sure we present our marketing products and solutions in a simple and delightful way," said Avetisyan. "This honor is the collective effort of Phonexa's entire team."

The "Site of the Day" nomination from Awwwards marks a hot summer of high honors for the software company's marketing unit. In July, Phonexa's digital advertising campaign "The Unofficial History of Innovation" claimed a dotCOMM Platinum Award for Best Video Series.

About Phonexa: Phonexa is an all-in-one suite for marketing automation that empowers companies to optimize inbound web and call campaigns, and outbound call, email, and SMS campaigns, all while having the ability to enhance consumer journey every step of the way. Complete with 7 turnkey solutions, Phonexa's customizable tools for calls, leads, clicks, email, and SMS marketing maximize workflow efficiency for direct advertisers and lead generators alike. Phonexa has the scalability, tools, and partnerships to serve clients in all industries, especially those with high consumer demand products and services. For more information, please visit www.Phonexa.com

Media Contact

Manouk Akopyan

818-800-8000

[email protected]

SOURCE Phonexa