Phonexa Wins 3 TITAN Business Awards for Company Innovation, Female Leadership and Ad Series

GLENDALE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phonexa's streak of creative awards and recognition has cascaded into management and the organization overall as the company received three TITAN Business Awards in various categories.

The marketing automation platform Phonexa's three-part ad campaign " The Unofficial History of Innovation " claimed a Platinum TITAN Award for "Best Video Marketing Campaign," marking the 17th recognition for the series. This follows a line of honors that include an NYX Marcom Award , a Silver Davey Award , three W3 Awards , and more.

TITAN Business Awards

Phonexa also received a Gold TITAN Award for the "Most Innovative Company of the Year," which comes after the company was awarded "Best Culture" during Glendale Tech Week . The software company had a watershed moment this summer when it debuted three new products and rebranded as an all-in-one marketing automation solution for calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, accounting, and more.

Separately, Phonexa CEO and CFO Lilit Davtyan was the TITAN Gold Winner for the "Woman Leadership of the Year" category. Davtyan is a recipient of the 2020 Los Angeles Business Journal CFO of the Year award. She's also a 2021 nominee of the Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing for CFO Leadership Award.

"This kind of recognition certainly gives me excitement and energy as it motivates me to be an even better leader, mentor, and teacher. I love what I do, and it's an honor to receive this award," said Davtyan.

"Having different aspects of our business recognized by authentic and prominent organizations such as the TITAN Business Awards is an amazing feat for all of us as a company because it validates our vision and growth trajectory."

TITAN Business Awards honors the far-reaching efforts of entrepreneurs, organizations, and leaders in all business models across the globe. It is administered and judged by the International Awards Associate (IAA), which also oversees similar competitions like MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Video Awards, NYX Awards, and more.

