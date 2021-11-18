Phonexa Wins 9 Vega Digital Awards

GLENDALE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phonexa's striking lineage of creative recognition for its award-winning video series has crossed into design and the company's website as the marketing automation platform won nine different Vega Digital Awards.

Phonexa's three-part ad series " The Unofficial History of Innovation " was named Canopus Winner in the categories of "Business to Business" and "Best Writing and Story." The series also claimed a trio of Century Winner Awards for the "Technology," "Comedy" and "Best On-Camera Talent" categories.

VEGA Awards

Separately, the company's website and design claimed four Century Winner Awards for the "Marketing," "Best Art Direction," "Business to Business" and "Website Redesign" classes.

The series of awards arrive nearly a week after Phonexa won three TITAN Business Awards for "Company Innovation," "Female Leadership" and "Ad Series," as well as a line of other honors including an NYX Marcom Award , a Silver Davey Award , three W3 Awards , and more.

Earlier this year, Phonexa.com was also nominated for design honors from Awwwards for its "Site of the Day" award.

"Our marketing team is proving that there's a lot of room for brands to have creativity in tech," said Lilit Davtyan, CEO and CFO of Phonexa. "I love seeing how our team is using their creative power to shine light on our all-in-one marketing solution and what we do as a company."

Vega Digital Awards is an international competition that honors and recognizes excellence in the planning and execution of digital communications. It is administered and judged by the International Awards Associate (IAA), which also oversees similar competitions like MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, TITAN Business Awards, NYX Video Awards, NYX Awards, and more.

About Phonexa: Phonexa is an all-in-one suite for marketing automation that empowers companies to optimize inbound web and call campaigns, and outbound call, email, and SMS campaigns, all while having the ability to enhance consumer journey every step of the way. Complete with 7 turnkey solutions, Phonexa's customizable tools for calls, leads, clicks, email, and SMS marketing maximize workflow efficiency for direct advertisers and lead generators alike. Phonexa has the scalability, tools, and partnerships to serve clients in all industries, especially those with high consumer demand products and services. For more information, please visit www.Phonexa.com.

