GLENDALE, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phonexa's streak of creative recognition continues as the software company's digital ad series "The Unofficial History of Innovation" received two Platinum MUSE Creative Awards for "Best Video" in the "Comedy" and "Business to Business" categories.

The three-part comical series consists of "The Startup," "The Telephone," and "The Internet." The episodes make fun of the seminal moments in technology and the human response to tech advancements.

Phonexa Wins Two Platinum MUSE Creative Awards For Digital Video Ad Series

Just last week, "The Unofficial History of Innovation" claimed a Viddy Platinum Award for Best Ad Campaign . In July, the series received a dotCOMM award for Best Video Series .

Previous to that, the collective series won a Platinum Award for Ad Campaign by the AVA Digital Awards. Individually, "The Startup" has also claimed three MarCom Awards , two other AVA Digital Awards, and a Telly Award .

"It's truly an honor to know that in just over a year, our team has received 11 individual awards recognizing our creative efforts for this series," said Armen Karaoghlanian, Chief Marketing Officer of Phonexa. "Such recognition encourages our entire marketing team to think outside the box and to produce unique and impactful content that stands out."

Administered by the International Awards Associate (IAA) and judged by a diverse panel of 46 qualified jurors from 25 different countries, the MUSE Creative Awards provides unique opportunities for international creative teams to compete and gain recognition for their production, design, and distribution of exceptional content.

About Phonexa: Phonexa is an all-in-one suite for marketing automation that empowers companies to optimize inbound web and call campaigns, and outbound call, email, and SMS campaigns, all while having the ability to enhance consumer journey every step of the way. Complete with 7 turnkey solutions, Phonexa's customizable tools for calls, leads, clicks, email, and SMS marketing maximize workflow efficiency for direct advertisers and lead generators alike. Phonexa has the scalability, tools, and partnerships to serve clients in all industries, especially those with high consumer demand products and services. For more information, please visit www.Phonexa.com.

