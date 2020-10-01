Phonexa's Lilit Davtyan Wins CFO of the Year by Los Angeles Business Journal

GLENDALE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lilit Davtyan, Chief Financial Officer of Phonexa , a lead tracking, and routing software provider, was named Large Private Company CFO of the Year by Los Angeles Business Journal. The 14th annual awards recognized influential leaders in and around Los Angeles.

"Lilit is a powerful and inspirational leader," said David Gasparyan, President and CEO of Phonexa. "She has been resolute in facilitating the continued success of this company – from organizing new business to training new employees. We are extremely proud of her accomplishment and are extremely appreciative of her support and presence."

Within her role as CFO of Phonexa, Davtyan is responsible for business development and compliance while overseeing the accounting department. Davtyan most played an integral role in assisting in organizing meals to be delivered to essential hospital workers at the start of the COVID19 pandemic, as well as initiating past community service events through Habitat for Humanity.

Her steadfast commitment to leadership has played a key role in navigating the current economic climate, safety shifts, and compliance changes during recent months. More specifically, the Phonexa team has doubled in size over the recent months due to her guidance. During the virtual event on the afternoon of September 23rd, Phonexa employees both new and tenured were eager to celebrate Davtyan's win, even at a distance.

"It's been an interesting year for most professionals and most industries. After reading through all of our nominations, I can tell you that CFOs have had to reinvent themselves and the processes they use, as much as anyone else. It's our pleasure to honor the great work Lilit Davtyan is doing to keep our business community as financially healthy as possible," said Josh Schimmels, Publisher & CEO of the Los Angeles Business Journal.

Read Lilit's full write up in Los Angeles Business Journal here .

About Phonexa - Phonexa is an all-in-one lead tracking and distribution platform that empowers marketers to optimize inbound web and call campaigns. Phonexa's customizable tools for call tracking, lead distribution, email marketing, and integrated accounting maximize workflow efficiency for publishers, affiliate networks, and direct advertisers. For more information, please visit www (dot) Phonexa (dot) com

