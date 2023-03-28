Phonism Enhances Growth Team with Addition of Two Industry Legends

TAMPA, Fla., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phonism, the market-leading intelligent Device Lifecycle Management (iDLM) Productivity Platform, is excited to welcome two seasoned telecom experts to its rapidly growing team: William Holderby and Ryan Hicks!

William Holderby joins the Phonism Growth Team as a Senior Account Executive, bringing over 20 years of experience in VoIP and telecom solutions. William has an impressive track record of implementing advanced voice and UC services for the largest carriers in the US, Central and South America, and the Caribbean.

Hicks and Holderby bring a combined 50+ years of industry experience to Phonism. Curious about Phonism? Here's a simple way to understand who they are and what they do.

William spent the last 17 years with Cisco/BroadSoft, where he was successful in designing telecommunication solutions and bringing them to market. William has already become an invaluable asset at Phonism. Not only because of his infinite knowledge of BroadSoft - but also his ability to entertain. (He's appeared briefly on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon as well as on Broadway with Bryan Cranston.) He will play a key role in expanding strategic accounts in the Americas, with a focus on helping voice service providers with Cisco/BroadSoft.

Ryan Hicks is also joining the Phonism Growth Team as a Senior Account Executive with a remarkable 25 years in the technology industry. Ryan played a significant role in successfully launching the fastest growing voice platform in history - Zoom Phone in the healthcare sector. He was recently awarded President's Circle for Zoom in FY2023.

Ryan's extensive resume includes Co-Founder and CTO at Flagler Technologies, VP Architecture and Consulting at RoundTower Technologies, and Sr. Manager Global Technology Office at Dell. He presented internationally for Gartner on "Remote and Collaborative Workspaces" and graciously serves as a committee member for Connect NC, an initiative for telecommunication needs in rural North Carolina.

"To have Ryan and Bill on our Growth Team is spectacular! Both have tremendous depth of knowledge and years of telecom experience. Pairing their areas of expertise with Phonism's global reach will help our customers achieve entirely new levels of success," says James L. Lee, COO. He adds, "Phonism is projected for exceptional growth this year, so we're adding these industry legends at the perfect time."

Phonism helps service providers, manufacturers, distributors, and app developers eliminate the complexities of provisioning, deploying, and managing VoIP devices throughout their entire lifecycle.

Their vendor-agnostic approach allows customers to expand their markets by taking advantage of revenue producing, profit-generating Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) opportunities. Phonism customers win more customers, deploy faster and maintain devices effortlessly and efficiently with innovative and enhanced self-service experiences.

Phonism was founded in 2012 in Tampa, Florida. In the past year, Phonism more than doubled headcount and expanded offices on 3 continents. The Phonism Productivity Platform makes it easy for anyone in the VoIP ecosystem to sell and support more than 260 devices and over 1400 firmware versions. We speak phone, so you don't have to.

To see Phonism in action or to learn more, visit Phonism , call 813-200-7922 or email [email protected].

