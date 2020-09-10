Phonism Selected by Ribbon for Cloud Management of Desk Phones and More

With Phonism now integrated into EdgeView's Service Control Center, provisioning and managing any SIP device, including ATAs, Desk phones, Video, or Conference devices, is simplified. Phonism eliminates manual provisioning and enables a completely zero-touch support process, and as a result, IT managers and telecom support teams are freed up to focus on high priority activities. At the same time, Phonism's cloud-based technology handles the devices' ongoing management, keeping them up to date with already proven and vetted software and firmware updates.

"We selected Phonism for their advanced cloud-centric approach and the seamless integration into the EdgeView Service Control Center," said Kevin Riley, Chief Technology Officer at Ribbon. "Their proven platform with communications service providers and enterprise customers made Phonism a natural fit and a welcomed addition to manage connected endpoints in conjunction with our cloud-based platforms. This partnership is entirely in-line with Ribbon's Intelligent Edge strategy to provide an end-to-end view of service performance and security."

Major service providers and enterprises around the world rely upon EdgeView for industry-leading service assurance, security and application prioritization. By leveraging Phonism's REST API, Ribbon was able to incorporate additional device management capabilities into EdgeView. With the integration of Phonism, EdgeView now delivers detailed device management features and workflows, enabling simple yet powerful cloud-based control over any supported device.

"We built Phonism from the ground up as a cloud-based, device-agnostic management and provisioning solution," said Steve Lazaridis, Phonism's founder and CEO. "Ribbon's over-all edge strategy very much aligns with what we do, and by joining up, we are solving a known customer pain-point, innovating through co-development, and gaining additional marketing and sales support worldwide."

With Phonism, EdgeView offers service providers, partners, and enterprises even more support in provisioning and migrating all the leading IP endpoints. With the Phonism integration, EdgeView's strong track record of delivering operations savings now also helps overcome the financial and perceptual barrier of existing hardware and service migration faced during the customer acquisition process.

Licensed as a subscription service, Phonism is priced based upon the volume of devices being managed. The service is available immediately through EdgeView.

About Phonism

Phonism provides a cloud-based SaaS solution that automates device provisioning and management for the telecommunications industry. Phonism supports and manages any SIP device, ranging from ATAs to Desk, Video, or Conference phones, eliminating the complexities of provisioning, updating, and management. Customers include Managed Service Providers, UCaaS, CPaaS, Hosted, Cloud VoIP Providers, cable service providers, Communications Service Providers and enterprise customers.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN), which recently merged with ECI Telecom Group, delivers global communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on, and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge IP solutions, UCaaS / CPaaS cloud offers, leading-edge software security, and analytics tools, as well as packet and optical networking leveraging ECI's Elastic Network technology. To learn more about Ribbon, visit rbbn.com . For more information about our Elastic Network technology packet-optical portfolio, visit ecitele.com.

