Phosphate Esters Market Size will grow by USD 405.68 Million | 34% of the market's growth will originate from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

The market is driven by rising applications as a fire retardant. Phosphate esters are natural esters, when utilized with carefully chosen added substances, giving a gathering of manufactured liquids that can be utilized where fire resistance is required. Their high ignition temperatures, excellent oxidation stability, and low vapor pressure make them difficult to burn. This property of phosphate esters makes them the most used fire-resistant material. Furthermore, various fire standards around the world increase the demand for flame retardants. In addition, the rising demand for phosphate esters from the automobile industry is another factor supporting the phosphate esters market growth.

However, the side effects of phosphate esters as a food additive is one of the factors hindering the phosphate esters market growth. Phosphate additives in food are a matter of concern, and their potential impact on health may well have been underappreciated. Foods with added phosphate tend to be eaten by people at the lower end of the socioeconomic scale, who consume more processed and fast food. The main pathophysiological effect of phosphate is vascular damage, for example, endothelial dysfunction and vascular calcification. Thus, such effects of phosphate esters on human health would further hinder the market growth in the forecast period.

The Phosphate Esters Market is segmented by Type (Triaryl phosphate esters, Trialkyl phosphate esters, Alkyl aryl phosphate esters, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The triaryl phosphate esters segment has the highest market share of the global phosphate esters market in 2021. Due to their self-extinguishing properties, they are widely used as fire retardants and hydraulic fluids. Owing to their excellent oxidation stability, good anti-wear properties, and huge acceptance as synthetic polyester base stocks, triaryl phosphate esters will further observe growth at a significant pace during the forecast period. In terms of Geography, APAC was the largest regional region of phosphate esters market in 2021. The region will continue to contribute to 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for phosphate esters market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America. The rising demand for advanced consumer products and automotive production will facilitate the phosphate esters market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

The phosphate esters market covers the following areas:

ADEKA Corp.

Akzo Nobel NV

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

BP Plc

Chempri B.V.

Clariant International Ltd.

Croda International Plc

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Kao Corp.

Lakeland Chemicals India Ltd.

LANXESS AG

Parsol chemicals Ltd.

Syntha Group

Tina Organics Pvt. Ltd.

Eastman Chemical Co.

Milliken and Co.

Solvay SA

Dow Inc.

Stepan Co.

3V Sigma SpA

Phosphate Esters Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.39% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 405.68 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.94 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ADEKA Corp., Akzo Nobel NV, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BP Plc, Chempri B.V., Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Exxon Mobil Corp., Kao Corp., Lakeland Chemicals India Ltd., LANXESS AG, Parsol chemicals Ltd., Syntha Group, Tina Organics Pvt. Ltd., Eastman Chemical Co., Milliken and Co., Solvay SA, Dow Inc., Stepan Co., and 3V Sigma SpA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

