Photo Editing App PhotoRoom Signs 5WPR as Agency of Record

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today it has been selected as the public relations Agency of Record for photo editing app, PhotoRoom.

5W will lead PhotoRoom's U.S. public relations strategy to position the brand as the leader in photo editing for commerce, empowering businesses of all sizes by making product photography easier, faster, and more accessible.

Combining both B2B and B2C outreach, the agency will build awareness and platform PhotoRoom as an award-winning industry leader by sharing overarching business narratives, its unique origin story, relevant case studies, and client testimonials, as well as its impact on the design and creative industries. 5W has already kicked off the collaboration by promoting PhotoRoom's Barbie Selfie Generator, as well as the launch of its partnership with Google Cloud.

"Since its launch, PhotoRoom has become the #1 AI photo-editing app in the world, downloaded more than 100 million times," said Matt Caiola, Co-CEO of 5WPR. "PhotoRoom is quickly becoming the 'go to' for big Hollywood studios as they promote new films, like the selfie generator for Warner Bros.' Barbie that uses PhotoRoom's generative AI technology, so it's no surprise that they are also recipients of a Google Play award, as well as an Apple Editor's Choice. We are thrilled to continue this momentum on their behalf through our partnership."

"5W's proven track record of delivering results for their clients was imperative in our selection process," said Matthieu Rouif, CEO of PhotoRoom. "We were not only impressed with their deep relationships among top-tier reporters but also the many different verticals of media outlets they secure coverage in. Our generative AI technology has many applications, and we know 5W will ensure we reach all our target audiences."

5W's Consumer Technology division has developed trusted connections in the media, which has a range of advantages for clients that give a leg-up on the competition. These relationships have led to placements in top media across broadcast, print, and digital, and billions of impressions.

About PhotoRoom

PhotoRoom was founded in 2019, and over the past three years has carved out a niche in the commerce photography space. PhotoRoom first found success with its best-in-class background remover. It has now expanded its offering to include a batch photo editor, a magic retouch tool, and its latest offering, an AI tool that instantly generates backgrounds and shadows. The company is headquartered in Paris and now employs more than 40 employees and growing. The company's mission is to break down the barriers to doing business by making commerce photography easy.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards® and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to Inc Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

