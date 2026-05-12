"Photography Isn't Dying. It's Never Mattered More," Declares VSCO in National Campaign

VSCO takes a stand for photographers as AI reshapes the creative industry

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VSCO is taking a clear position in advocating for the enduring value of human-made photography and the people behind it. The U.S. brand campaign launches at a defining moment for the industry, when infinite images can be easily generated and algorithms favor likes and trends over originality and craft.

New VSCO Brand Campaign Puts a Rare Spotlight on Photographers and Photography.

The in-house campaign insists that photography has never mattered more and that photographers are exactly what this moment needs. Through bold visuals and a clear point of view, VSCO puts a rare spotlight on the physicality and creative rigor behind the craft, placing both photographers and their photos at the center.

In a letter to photographers, VSCO's CEO, Eric Wittman, underscores this message, stating "Your eye, the way you see the world, can't be generated. It can't be prompted. It's irreplaceable." Reaffirming VSCO's longstanding commitment to photographers, Wittman adds, "We champion photographers. We always have and always will," and outlines the company's vision: "That's why VSCO is building a home for how photographers actually work. Tools that help you achieve your vision. Workflows that get out of your way. A community that keeps you connected to why you picked up a camera in the first place."

Real Photographers at Work

At the heart of the campaign are two photographers from the VSCO community, Jared Thomas Tapy and Ivana Cajina, which showcases them as collaborators, professionals, and subjects. Known for their work across street, fashion and documentary photography, the pair were selected for their distinct visual perspective and contributions to the creative community. The photographers document each other in their element, using a combination of digital, 35mm and medium format film cameras to highlight the grit and flexibility throughout a photographer's process. The studio setting intentionally offers a window into the profession, from the composition and lighting to the motion and depth of working with models, and the precision of editing.

The Home for Photographers

The campaign reflects one of many environments where photographers do their best work. It brings into focus the people and workflows that VSCO is designing a complete photography platform for.

The company's connected system of products are designed to empower photographers at every stage of their journey. And while VSCO celebrates photographers first, the platform is supportive of harnessing AI as a tool for professional empowerment.

A recent research report by the company on Photographers and AI revealed that 83% of photographers are using AI to save time on tasks like editing and organization, allowing them to focus more on creativity and what they enjoy most about photography.

Connection, collaboration, and community

The campaign rolls out in May across connected TV, paid media, social and digital out-of-home placements in major U.S. creative hubs, including Austin, Minneapolis, New York, Portland, San Francisco, and Seattle. Creator partnerships will amplify the campaign and events will engage the photography community around the world, kicking off at Web Summit Vancouver, followed by photo festivals, meetups and photo walks.

As lead marquee partner and official sponsor of the 15th annual Photoville Festival, VSCO will present Portraits of Proximity, an exhibition featuring work from its members. The exhibition explores connection, collaboration, and community, while highlighting diverse perspectives shaping contemporary photography. VSCO will also participate in the New York portfolio review, sharing insights and career advice to today's most talented working photographers.

Learn more about VSCO's brand campaign here.

About VSCO:

VSCO, the Visual Supply Company, is a complete photography platform—editing tools, portfolio sites, client workflows, and community—that helps photographers hone their craft, grow their network, and build a photography business on their terms. Whether they're landing their first paid gig or growing an established practice, VSCO champions photographers at every stage of the journey. Our mission is simple: to close the gap between the creative life photographers want and the confidence, tools, and community they need to make it real.

VSCO—Where photographers turn pro.

SOURCE VSCO