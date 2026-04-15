PHR Investor Alert: Phreesia Securities Fraud Investigation - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Failing To Fully Disclose Weakening Revenue Visibility: Levi & Korsinsky

Phreesia guided FY 2027 revenue at $545-$559 million while internal visibility into key segments was already deteriorating -- shareholders who lost money when the guidance was slashed to $510-$520 million may have legal rights.

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phreesia (NYSE: PHR) shareholders lost between 29% of their investment in a single session on March 30, 2026, after the Company cut FY 2027 revenue guidance by as much as $49 million -- from a prior range of $545-$559 million down to $510-$520 million. Shareholders who lost money on PHR are encouraged to submit their information to discuss their legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The guidance cut cited weakening pharmaceutical-marketing commitments and what management described as "shorter" visibility in Network Solutions. Yet on the Q3 2026 earnings call on December 8, 2025, CFO Balaji Gandhi had told investors: "For fiscal year 2027, we expect revenue to be in the range of $545 million to $559 million." On the same call, management described "progress" in the selling season for network solutions. The Company did not reference the visibility challenges that later drove the $35-$49 million reduction.

Separately, on September 4, 2025, CEO Chaim Indig stated that the AccessOne acquisition would "expand our addressable market by roughly $6 billion" and that the combined TAM increase would be "approximately $24 billion from approximately $10 billion." CFO Gandhi projected AccessOne would contribute "approximately $35 million in annualized revenue." The March 30 guidance revision called those projections into question.

Investors who purchased Phreesia shares and suffered a loss are encouraged to click here to discuss their legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the PHR Investigation

Q: How much did PHR stock drop? A: PHR shares opened on March 31, 2026 at $8.02, a sharp 29% from the previous day's closing price of $11.41.

Q: What specific misstatements are being investigated? A: Statements by PHR and its management regarding the magnitude of deteriorating pharmaceutical commitments, visibility issues in the Network Solutions segment and expected contribution of its AccesOne acquisition during previous earnings calls.

Q: What do PHR investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my PHR shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the relevant period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Has Levi & Korsinsky handled similar cases before? A: Yes, the firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP