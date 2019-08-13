Physical Activity Key to Injured Veteran Recovery

Since her involvement with WWP, Denise has also significantly increased mobility in her neck and upper back. It was one of her biggest achievements, allowing her to grow a larger list of activities she can enjoy. She has since participated in many WWP activities over the years, including yoga and hiking. Recently, Denise even joined other veterans at a wheelchair lacrosse clinic.

She enjoys meeting other wounded warriors – like Marine veteran Alan Casanova. Alan attended the wheelchair lacrosse clinic to experience something different and connect with other veterans.

"I meet new warriors at every Wounded Warrior Project event I attend," Alan said. "I keep going to events because it helps me get out of the house, work on past trauma, and meet veterans I can relate to."

Denise agrees that connecting with other warriors rekindles the unique bonds among servicemembers. It's also vital to their healing process. "If anyone falls behind, we give them a chance to catch up, and are right there to support them."

In addition to staying in shape through WWP's programs, Denise and Alan have found a new mission: becoming powerful examples of warriors supporting each other and "living the WWP logo" – one warrior carrying another in a time of need.

Physical activity through adaptive sports is gaining popularity among injured veterans. In a WWP survey of the wounded warriors it serves, 32.6% of survey respondents expressed physical activity is one of the things that helps them cope with stress and emotional concerns.

Learn more about how programs like this help warriors manage mental health through physical activity and connecting with other veterans.

