Physician and New York Times Bestselling Author Dr. Michael Greger to Release New Weight Loss Cookbook - THE HOW NOT TO DIET COOKBOOK

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Michael Greger, M.D., FACLM, the internationally-renowned nutrition expert, physician, founder of NutritionFacts.org, and author of the bestselling books How Not to Die and How Not to Diet, has developed a fully illustrated cookbook, The How Not to Diet Cookbook, which shares the science of long-term weight-loss success. The cookbook includes over 100 delicious recipes inspired by cuisines from around the world and is available for pre-order now on Amazon, Apple Books, and Barnes & Noble. The book will officially be released in December 2020.

The How Not to Diet Cookbook focuses on mindful eating—how to eat well, lose inches, and keep unwanted weight off in a healthy, accessible way. Dr. Greger offers readers delicious yet wholesome meal options that allow them to ditch the idea of "dieting" altogether. As outlined in his book How Not to Diet, Dr. Greger has identified twenty-one weight-loss accelerators and believes that incorporating new medical discoveries is integral in putting an end to the all-consuming activity of counting calories and getting involved in expensive cleanses and other fad dieting schemes.

For more information regarding the latest information on evidence-based nutrition and health, visit www.nutritionfacts.org.

Dr. Michael Greger, M.D., FACLM is a physician, New York Times bestselling author, founding member and Fellow of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine, and internationally recognized speaker on nutrition, food safety, and public health issues. In 2017, Dr. Greger was honored with the ACLM Lifestyle Medicine Trailblazer Award. He is a graduate of Cornell University School of Agriculture and Tufts University School of Medicine. All proceeds he receives from his books, DVDs, and speaking engagements are all donated to charity.

NutritionFacts.org is a strictly non-commercial, science-based public service provided by Dr. Michael Greger, providing free updates on the latest in nutrition research via bite-sized videos. There are more than 1,700 videos on nearly every aspect of healthy eating, with new videos and articles uploaded every day. Incorporated as a 501c3 nonprofit charity, NutritionFacts.org relies on individual donors to keep the site alive and thriving. NutritionFacts.org is a proud member of the True Health Initiative, a global voice for lifestyle as medicine. Information regarding Dr. Greger's New York Times best-selling books, his free Daily Dozen app, and podcast are also available on NutritionFacts.org.

