Physician-Developed 1MD Nutrition® Raises $125,000 for Vitamin Angels to Provide Life-Changing Vitamins and Minerals to 500,000 At-Risk Women and Children

News provided by

1MD Nutrition

12 Jun, 2023, 08:34 ET

The Supplement Brand That Develops Formulas Stacked with Clinically Studied Ingredients in Clinical Dosages Commits to an Annual Donation Program and Ups the Ante in Annual Giving Tuesday Campaign

IRVINE, Calif., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1MD Nutrition®, the supplement brand formulated by physicians with clinically studied ingredients offered in clinical dosages, has recently reached a significant milestone through its global charity partnership with Vitamin Angels®. Through their donation of $125,000 to the global public health organization, their aid is helping to affect nutrition needs of women and children. Through Vitamin Angel's network of program partners, that donation reached 500,000 new mothers who need essential vitamins and health services to deliver and raise healthy newborns and toddlers.

In addition to their year-round support, 1MD increased their impact with a Giving Tuesday donation campaign in 2022 through its robust influential professional athlete endorsement-driven Black Friday promotions. On behalf of its loyal customers, 1MD's donations help Vitamin Angels provide vitamin A supplementation and deworming (VAS+D) to children under the age of 5 and multiple micronutrient supplements for pregnant women.

Vitamin Angels provides expectant mothers with access to multiple micronutrient supplements (MMS) — better known as prenatal vitamins and minerals — and the nutrition counseling and tools to ensure access, acceptance, and uptake, which improve maternal health and birth outcomes.

1MD began their partnership with Vitamin Angels in 2021.

"Our partnership with Vitamin Angels is the perfect storm of purpose and magnifies the good we can do in the world," said 1MD Nutrition CoFounder, Ziv Haklili. "Our goal in developing this brand was to bring to market the most efficaciously proven ingredients in clinical dosage that are developed by real doctors. But now in tandem with one of the highest rated charities in the U.S. with a perfectly matched mission to provide meaningful nutrition, there's so much more we can do."

"Protecting a child's health, well-being, and future starts with access to essential nutrition," said Howard Schiffer, Vitamin Angels Founder and President. "We are so grateful for 1MD Nutrition's continued commitment to improving the health of underserved women and children through this partnership."

ABOUT 1MD NUTRITION - is a physician incubator that develops health supplements formulated with clinically effective doses and short, clean and scientifically researched ingredient sets. All products are made in facilities that abide by GMP standards and are NSF and/or SQF-Certified. 1MD Nutrition's doctors include a gastroenterologist, interventional cardiologist, rheumatologist, urologist, allergist and immunologist whose probiotics, digestive enzymes, joint, bone, eye, prostate, heart support and immune system boosters have been offered exclusively online since 2015. 1MD Nutrition is known for its superlative choices of ingredients that have been rigorously proven in clinical trials and meet Good Manufacturing Practices.

ABOUT VITAMIN ANGELS - Founded in 1994, Vitamin Angels is a public health nonprofit working to improve nutrition and health outcomes in low-resource settings worldwide. We strengthen, extend, and amplify the impact of our partner organizations working to reach the most nutritionally vulnerable groups – pregnant women, infants, and young children – who are underserved by existing systems. We do this by delivering evidence-based interventions and offering technical assistance, including ongoing monitoring and evaluation, to ensure program quality, scale, and impact. Vitamin Angels works with over 1,200 local organizations, including governments, to reach more than 71 million women and children in about 65 countries annually. Both Charity Navigator and GuideStar give Vitamin Angels their highest marks for financial transparency. To learn more, visit: www.vitaminangels.org.

Media contacts:
1MD:
Alyson Dutch and Kathleen Gonzales
Brown + Dutch PR, Inc., 310.456.7151
[email protected]

Vitamin Angels:
Madison Gildea
(888) 615-4123
[email protected]

SOURCE 1MD Nutrition

