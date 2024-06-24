Physician-Formulated FiberFitMD, In Clinical Doses From Venerable Medical Studies, Launches To Consumers Summer 2024

At Time When Only 5% of Americans Eat the Right Foods to Provide Daily Fiber Needs, The One Supplement Everybody Needs to Turn Food into Fuel is Fiber

Links to Menopause and Dietary Fiber

IRVINE, Calif., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiber is a significant component in the health of Americans of all ages, yet only 5% get enough daily fiber through their diet. 1MD Nutrition is known for their 24 condition-specific nutritional supplements developed by physicians with ingredients that come from clinical trials, and has brought FiberFitMD to market this summer. The broad spectrum prebiotic and digestion support powder was developed as a pivotal step toward more balanced overall health. As of June 2024, FiberFitMD is available for $29.99 at www.1MD.org.

The unflavored powder can be mixed into any beverage and even used in baking.

For the 1.3 million women who become menopausal each year, the link between the symptoms and dietary fiber include weight management, digestive health, bone health, blood sugar control, and inflammation reduction. Incorporating a fiber rich diet can provide benefits for these issues and help manage some of the challenges associated with menopause (Mayo Clinic, MenoLabs).

According to the Mayo Clinic, crucial dietary fiber comes from fruits, vegetables, grains, beans, peas and lentils. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services states that the amount of fiber needed by the human body is between 28-34 grams a day. If we relied on food to provide this, it would roughly equate to: one cup of oatmeal, one banana and apple each, an ounce of almonds, one cup of quinoa, a cup of mixed vegetables, a pear, one cup of black bean and one sweet potato. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) report that the average daily dietary fiber intake is 16 grams a day.

"Supplements support what we don't get from our daily food intake. Fiber is vital but often insufficient even in a well-balanced diet," said Gastroenterologist Dr. David Kahana. "The digestive tract is crucial for overall health, housing a significant part of our immune system and eliminating daily toxins. Fiber aids in intestinal motility, regularity, detoxification, and maintaining a balanced internal microecology."

Since 2015, 1MD Nutrition has used science to deliver therapies that improve the lives of millions by partnering with nutritionally-astute doctors, and using ingredients that have yielded positive results in clinical trials.

"I chose this field because my older brother became very sick as a child with ulcerative colitis," Dr. Kahana said. "Aside from my medical training, I was fueled to find natural solutions, which is why we chose psyllium seed husk to promote regular bowel movements, and Inavea Organic Acacia Prebiotic Fiber that promotes a sense of satiety and aids in healthy weight management. The prebiotic components support healthy gut bacteria."

In comparison to other well known and famous fiber products on the market that only offer 1 to 6 grams of fiber per serving, FiberFitMD provides 8.5 - 12.8 grams of fiber per day, and is formulated by a gastroenterologist.

About 1MD Nutrition - Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Awards 2023 Best Dietary Supplements winner, 1MD Nutrition, partners with renowned physicians to develop health supplements formulated with clean, scientifically researched ingredients at their clinically effective dosages. All product facilities abide by GMP standards and are NSF and/or SQF-Certified. 1MD Nutrition is known for its superlative choices of ingredients that have been rigorously proven in clinical trials and meet Good Manufacturing Practices.

Press Contacts:

1MD Nutrition - Alyson Dutch / Kathleen Gonzales, Brown + Dutch PR, Inc.

310.456.7151, [email protected], [email protected]

SOURCE 1MD Nutrition