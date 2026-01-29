Physician Growth Partners Advises Garden OB/GYN in its Strategic Affiliation with Northwell Health

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician Growth Partners ("PGP"), a leading sell-side healthcare investment banking firm, is pleased to announce it recently advised Garden OB/GYN ("Garden") in the group's partnership with Northwell Health . The transaction closed on January 12, 2026.

Garden OB/GYN Has Partnered with Northwell Health

Over the past two decades, Garden OB/GYN has established itself as a leading women's healthcare provider, with more than 40 clinicians serving patients across ten locations throughout Metropolitan New York City and Long Island. Through its partnership with Northwell, Garden will broaden access to exceptional care while benefiting from enhanced operational and administrative resources that support continued clinical excellence.

James Perrone, Director at Physician Growth Partners, commented, "Garden OB/GYN is an exceptional women's health platform with strong physician leadership, a loyal patient base, and a long track record of clinical excellence. Our role was to run a disciplined, competitive process that aligned Garden with a partner capable of supporting its long-term vision. Northwell's commitment to physician-led care and its ability to provide meaningful operational and strategic resources made this an exceptional outcome for the practice."

Ezra Simons, Co-Founder & Partner at PGP, added, "Over a 20-year period, Dr. Terrani built the preeminent OB/GYN platform in the tri-state. Despite broad interest from strategics, private equity groups, and family offices, Northwell emerged as the clear fit – providing the scale and resources to grow while preserving the culture and standards that define Garden in the greater NYC and Long Island region."

PGP acted as the exclusive advisor to Garden OB/GYN throughout the evaluation, negotiation, and execution of the transaction.

About Garden OB/GYN

Garden OB/GYN is a leading women's healthcare practice serving patients across Metropolitan New York City and Long Island. Founded more than 20 years ago, the practice provides comprehensive obstetric and gynecologic care through ten clinic locations and 40+ healthcare providers. Garden is responsible for over 2,000 deliveries annually with a focus on high-quality, patient-centered medicine.

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State's largest healthcare provider and private employer, with a mission to improve the health and quality of life for the people and communities it serves. The health system operates a comprehensive network of hospitals, outpatient facilities, and physician practices, delivering coordinated care across the continuum. Northwell Health is committed to advancing clinical care, education, research, and innovation while supporting physician-led models of care.

About Physician Growth Partners (PGP)

PGP is a nationally recognized sell-side healthcare investment banking firm that advises independent healthcare organizations on M&A transactions. Since its founding in 2017, PGP has been one of the most active advisors to independent physician groups¹ by deal volume, having advised more than 80 groups on successful transactions. The firm combines deep sector expertise with a founder-first mindset, helping clients maximize long-term value and strategic optionality while preserving culture and protecting clinical autonomy.

