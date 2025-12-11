Physician Growth Partners Advises Dermatology Specialists of Omaha on its Partnership with Forefront Dermatology

The transaction marks PGP's 22nd dermatology group advised since 2018, underscoring the firm's expertise guiding dermatology and aesthetics practices through successful M&A processes

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician Growth Partners ("PGP"), a leading healthcare investment banking and M&A advisory firm, is pleased to announce its role as the exclusive financial advisor to Dermatology Specialists of Omaha ("DSO") in the group's partnership with Forefront Dermatology , a portfolio company of Partners Group.

This partnership will enhance access to high-quality dermatologic care across the greater Omaha region and surrounding communities and represents Forefront's first dermatology partnership in the Nebraska market.

Omaha, NE skyline

Founded in 1999, DSO has grown into a leading full-service dermatology practice supported by seven board-certified dermatologists and six advanced practice clinicians across a multi-site footprint serving the greater Omaha–Council Bluffs metropolitan area. The practice is recognized for its emphasis on patient education, prevention, and long-term therapeutic relationships, offering comprehensive medical, surgical, pediatric, and cosmetic care, complemented by a full-service medspa.

By joining Forefront's platform, DSO will strengthen its operational foundation, expand service capabilities, broaden its reach, and further reinforce its position as a market-leading dermatology group.

Dr. Anthony Griess, senior partner at DSO, commented, "At first, I was a skeptic, but PGP eventually won me over with their availability and willingness to provide education throughout the process. They offered sound advice and delivered on their promises while exceeding expectations. I truly appreciate their can-do mentality and their willingness to advocate for and incorporate my needs into the deal. We secured a partner that aligns with our values while preserving our physician-led team culture and high standard of patient care. I highly recommend them."

Dr. Tricia Hultgren, senior partner at DSO, also commented, "We were truly impressed by PGP's expertise in the dermatology space. Their guidance brought clarity to every step of the process, and their assumptions proved accurate throughout the transaction. They were a trusted and knowledgeable partner from start to finish."

"It has been a privilege to advise the shareholders at DSO in this milestone partnership," said Sal Asani, Vice President at PGP. "The group has built one of Nebraska's foremost dermatology practices – distinguished by exceptional physician leadership, a patient-first culture, and a longstanding reputation for clinical excellence. We are confident this partnership will support DSO's continued growth while preserving the identity that has made the practice a market leader, and we look forward to seeing the organization succeed in its next chapter."

Physician Growth Partners served as the exclusive advisor to DSO throughout the evaluation, negotiation, and execution of the transaction. Dykema served as legal counsel to DSO.

About Physician Growth Partners

Physician Growth Partners is a nationally recognized healthcare investment banking and M&A advisory firm dedicated to helping independent healthcare organizations explore and execute transactions with private equity and strategic partners. PGP is the most active M&A Advisor to independent physician groups1 by deal volume since its founding in 2017, advising 70+ practices in successful transactions. The firm creates value by providing proprietary market insights, operational support, strategic positioning, and sell-side M&A Advisory services from start to finish.

1 LevinPro HC data platform www.levinassociates.com

For more information about Physician Growth Partners, please visit www.physiciangrowthpartners.com or contact us at [email protected]

432 N. Clark Street, Ste. 200, Chicago, IL 60654

SOURCE Physician Growth Partners