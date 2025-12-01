Physician Growth Partners Advises PAK Pediatrics in its Affiliation with Playground Pediatrics

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician Growth Partners ("PGP"), a leading healthcare investment banking and M&A advisory firm, is pleased to announce it has advised Kingston, PA-based PAK Pediatrics ("PAK") in its strategic partnership with Playground Pediatrics, a pediatrics management services organization (MSO) backed by Norwest Venture Partners and Healthcare Foundry.

PAK Pediatrics has earned best pediatrics group award for 12 consecutive years.

Founded in 1967, the practice was known to the local community as Pediatric Associates of Kingston for more than five decades. In 2015, following the retirement of the founding physicians, Dr. Jeff Kile, the sole remaining owner in the practice, embarked on a renewed growth strategy focused on expanding access across the region. He was later joined by his current partner and co-owner, Dr. Alvaro Reymunde. In 2019, the practice rebranded to PAK Pediatrics and opened a second location. Today, PAK operates across four locations in the Wyoming Valley, employs nearly 25 providers, and delivers a broad suite of pediatric primary care and ancillary services, including behavioral health and a nationally certified breastfeeding center.

Staying true to its mission of "taking exceptional care of the next generation", PAK has remained deeply committed to its mission through several community-focused initiatives. The practice offers a New Mom's Social Group, a Newborn Essentials program, and operates PAK Provisions, a food pantry based in its Kingston office that distributes more than 4,000 pounds of fresh food monthly to families in need. These efforts – combined with a longstanding reputation for clinical excellence – have positioned PAK as the pediatric leader in Northeast Pennsylvania, caring for more than 20,000 unique patients across its communities. With its administrative, marketing and operational resources, Playground will enable the practice to further enhance its position and compete in an increasingly complex healthcare environment.

Dr. Jeffery Kile, pediatrician and co-owner of PAK, said: "Partnering with Physician Growth Partners – and specifically working with Jeremy Murphy – was one of the most important decisions we made. Jeremy took the time to understand our culture, mission, and what makes PAK Pediatrics unique. He communicated our story with clarity and helped potential partners see our full value. His guidance, communication, and ability to anticipate challenges made what could have been an overwhelming process feel thoughtful and manageable. We could not have asked for a better advocate or partner in this process."

Dr. Alvaro Reymunde, pediatrician and co-owner of PAK, added: "PGP supported us at every turn, breaking down complex decisions and ensuring we always felt informed and confident. Their commitment to getting this right never wavered. This partnership represents a meaningful step in PAK's future, and PGP's experience and leadership were instrumental in helping us achieve this outcome."

"It was an honor to support Dr. Kile, Dr. Reymunde, and the entire PAK team throughout this process," said Jeremy Murphy of Physician Growth Partners. "Jeff and Alvaro have created a thriving, patient-centered organization defined by clinical excellence, accessibility, and meeting community needs. At this inflection point, finding a partner aligned with their mission was essential. Playground Pediatrics' commitment to preserving and strengthening PAK's legacy made them a tremendous fit, and I'm excited to see what they accomplish together."

Physician Growth Partners (PGP) served as the exclusive advisor to PAK throughout the transaction, guiding the practice in evaluating all strategic options and aligning with Playground.

