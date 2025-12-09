Physician Growth Partners Strengthens Eye Care M&A Track Record, Advises Spokane Eye Clinic In Partnership With PRISM Vision Group

PGP's 17th eye care transaction highlights its expertise as the leading sell-side M&A advisor guiding independent eye care practices through strategic partnership opportunities

BOSTON, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician Growth Partners ("PGP"), a leading healthcare investment banking and M&A advisory firm, is pleased to announce it has advised Spokane Eye Clinic ("SEC"), a premier independent ophthalmology group based in Spokane, WA, on its strategic partnership with PRISM Vision Group.

Founded in 1955, Spokane Eye Clinic has been the leading provider of comprehensive eye care across the Inland Northwest for nearly seven decades. Built on a foundation of clinical excellence, innovation, and patient-centered care, SEC has grown from two founding physicians to more than 25 specialists across four locations, serving patients throughout the greater Spokane region.

SEC's integrated platform includes an ambulatory surgery center, an optical shop offering premium eyewear across three sites, and clinical research.

As the group reached an inflection point of growth, they engaged PGP to evaluate strategic partnership options that would help foster a new chapter of growth.

"I would like to express my appreciation for the excellent work Physician Growth Partners did in helping us align our multi-specialty ophthalmology practice with a new partner," said Dr. Andrew Cheek, Medical Director at SEC. "Their team was exceptionally thorough, dedicated, and consistently communicative throughout the process. We felt that they really understood what was important to us as physicians. They demonstrated a deep understanding of physician practice transactions and guided us smoothly through a complex process. We were very well supported every step of the way, and I would recommend the entire team without reservation."

"We are delighted with Spokane Eye Clinic's outcome," said Robert Aprill, Partner at PGP. "The shareholders had ambitious goals to continue growing their practice across the region, both clinically and strategically. Conducting a thorough process that considered all private equity and strategic options was key to achieving those goals. By joining PRISM's platform, the group is well positioned to deliver outstanding care to a broader patient population while continuing their growth trajectory."

PGP served as the exclusive financial advisor to SEC, marking the firm's 17th eye care transaction, underscoring its extensive expertise and leadership in guiding independent ophthalmology and optometry practices nationwide.

About Physician Growth Partners

Physician Growth Partners (PGP) is a nationally recognized healthcare investment banking and M&A Advisory firm dedicated to helping independent physician groups and healthcare services business owners explore and execute transactions with private equity and strategic partners. PGP is the most active M&A Advisor to independent physician groups by deal volume since its founding in 2017, having advised more than 70 practices in successful transactions. The firm creates value by providing proprietary market insights, operational support, strategic positioning, and sell-side M&A Advisory services from start to finish.

