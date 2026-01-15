Swann Dermatology Partners Joins Forefront Dermatology, Advised by Physician Growth Partners

Transaction represents PGP's 23rd dermatology group advised since 2018, highlighting the firm's experience guiding independent practice owners through strategic M&A decisions

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician Growth Partners ("PGP"), a leading sell-side healthcare investment banking firm, is pleased to announce it recently advised Springfield, Missouri-based Swann Dermatology Partners ("SDP") in the group's partnership with Forefront Dermatology , a portfolio company of Partners Group. The transaction closed on December 29, 2025.

Swann Dermatology Partners Joins Forefront Dermatology

Swann Dermatology is joining Forefront to expand access to high-quality dermatologic care across southwest Missouri. Founded in 2009, the practice is led by three board-certified dermatologists and delivers comprehensive medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology services across five locations in Springfield, Hollister, Branson, Lebanon, and Monett. The practice is particularly known for its expertise in skin cancer care, including Mohs surgery, as well as a broad range of medical and cosmetic dermatology services. Swann remains committed to delivering exceptional, patient-centered care through clinical excellence, innovative treatment options, and a personalized approach.

Dr. Michael Swann, Dermatologist and Founder at SDP, commented on his experience working with Physician Growth Partners: "I met PGP several years ago and benefited from their guidance over time. They became a trusted advisor in building the business and clearly navigating the complex decisions throughout the process. Their unwavering commitment to achieving the right outcome was evident from start to finish. This transaction marks an important milestone for Swann Dermatology, and PGP's experience and leadership were instrumental in bringing it to fruition. I am thrilled about partnering with Forefront to continue to bring the best clinical care to the region."

Ezra Simons, Partner at PGP, added, "Having worked with Mike for years to prepare for this, we were uncompromising in the type of partner we were looking for. Swann Dermatology is a highly respected practice built on clinical excellence, and we needed a partner that recognized that value. Forefront checked every box, offering the resources to expand access to care while preserving the unique culture and standards that make this practice special."

PGP acted as the exclusive advisor to Swann Dermatology Partners throughout the evaluation, negotiation, and completion of the partnership.

About Physician Growth Partners

PGP is a nationally recognized healthcare investment banking firm that serves as a leading sell-side M&A advisor to independent healthcare organizations. Since its founding in 2017, PGP has been the most active advisor to independent physician groups¹ by deal volume, having advised more than 80 groups on successful transactions. The firm combines deep sector expertise with a founder-first mindset, helping clients maximize long-term value and strategic optionality while preserving culture and protecting clinical autonomy.

PGP regularly publishes market insights on dermatology and other physician-led specialties. Read the latest 2026 Dermatology Market Update from PGP's Michael Kroin in Dermatology Times .

1 LevinPro HC data platform www.levinassociates.com

For more information about PGP, please visit www.physiciangrowthpartners.com or contact us at [email protected] 432 N. Clark Street, Ste. 200, Chicago, IL 60654

SOURCE Physician Growth Partners