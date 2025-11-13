Wichita Dermatology & Aesthetics Partners With Forefront Dermatology to Drive Next Phase of Growth, Advised by Physician Growth Partners

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician Growth Partners ("PGP"), a leading healthcare investment banking and M&A advisory firm, is pleased to announce it has recently advised Wichita Dermatology & Aesthetics ("WDA"), a premier independent dermatology group in Wichita, Kansas, in its strategic partnership with Forefront Dermatology , a portfolio company of Partners Group.

Founded in 2001 by Dr. Christopher Moeller, the practice was known to the local community for more than two decades as Moeller Dermatology. Following Dr. Moeller's retirement in 2020, dermatologist and partner Dr. Landon Johnson – who had been with the practice since 2013 – assumed ownership and led a rebrand to Wichita Dermatology & Aesthetics in 2021. Under Dr. Johnson's leadership, the practice has expanded to ten providers delivering medical, surgical, and aesthetic dermatology services across two Wichita locations. Recognized for its clinical excellence, patient-centered approach, and deep community roots, WDA has become a leading regional provider of comprehensive skin care.

The partnership with Forefront Dermatology represents the next major chapter in the group's evolution, positioning it to further enhance access, resources, and innovation while continuing its tradition of exceptional patient care.

The transaction marks the 21st completed dermatology deal for PGP since 2018 – further underscoring the firm's deep experience and continued leadership as the leading M&A advisor to dermatology and aesthetics practice owners across the country.

Dr. Johnson commented on the outcome: "PGP was an exceptional partner throughout the entirety of this transaction, ensuring we were fully prepared and informed during each step of the process. The outcome exceeded my expectations, and we secured a partner that aligns with our values while preserving our physician-led culture, and high standard of care."

"We were privileged to advise Dr. Johnson and the WDA team through this partnership," said John Tiedmann, Managing Director at Physician Growth Partners. "Dr. Johnson and his team have built a thriving, patient-focused practice rooted in clinical excellence and a mission-driven culture that defines the organization. As the group reached a critical inflection point of growth, it was an honor to support them in securing a strategic partner in Forefront, who will preserve and enhance the legacy WDA has established in Wichita. We look forward to watching their continued growth and success."

About Physician Growth Partners

Physician Growth Partners is a nationally recognized healthcare investment banking and M&A advisory firm dedicated to helping independent physician groups and healthcare services business owners explore and execute transactions with private equity and strategic partners. PGP is the most active M&A Advisor to independent physician groups1 by deal volume since its founding in 2017, advising 70+ practices in successful transactions. The firm creates value by providing proprietary market insights, operational support, strategic positioning, and sell-side M&A Advisory services from start to finish.

1 LevinPro HC data platform www.levinassociates.com

For more information about Physician Growth Partners, please visit www.physiciangrowthpartners.com or contact us at [email protected]

432 N. Clark Street, Ste. 200, Chicago, IL 60654

SOURCE Physician Growth Partners