Physician Growth Partners Guides Fox Valley Orthopedics Into Next Growth Chapter With Sequel Ortho Partnership

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician Growth Partners ("PGP"), a leading healthcare investment banking and M&A advisory firm, is pleased to announce it has recently advised Geneva, IL-based Fox Valley Orthopedics ("FVO"), a top independent orthopedic group on their strategic partnership with Sequel Ortho , a portfolio company of InTandem Capital Partners.

Founded in 1973 by Drs. Eugene Wittenstrom and Merle Denker, FVO has carried forward their pioneering spirit and is now home to 20 physicians, 21 advanced practice providers, and over 30 physical therapists across eight clinic and ten physical therapy locations. The group has built a reputation for delivering exceptional orthopedic care to patients in the western and northwestern Chicago suburbs for more than 50 years. The practice provides services across sub-specialties including total joint replacement, sports medicine, spine care, hand surgery, foot and ankle, pain management, and physical therapy. FVO's focus on patient convenience is enabled by same-day orthopedic care through its OrthoFirst Walk-in Clinic and an FVO-owned ambulatory surgery center (ASC). In October 2025, the group celebrated a major milestone : the ten-year anniversary of performing total knee replacement (TKA) surgeries in its ASC, highlighting FVO's continued leadership and innovation in musculoskeletal care.

This new partnership builds on a long track record of clinical excellence, forward thinking, and deep community involvement. In partnering with Sequel Ortho, FVO will benefit from enhanced operational support, sophisticated data and analytics capability, and other strategic resources while maintaining its physician-led model focused on caring for the communities they serve.

"John and PGP were outstanding partners throughout this entire process," said Dr. Vishal Mehta, Orthopedic Surgeon and Managing Partner at Fox Valley Orthopedics. "At the outset, we were a bit skeptical that the right partner was out there, but PGP's guidance ensured we were thoroughly prepared and informed every step of the way. The outcome exceeded our expectations, resulting in a partnership that aligns with our values and preserves our physician-led culture and commitment to exceptional patient care in our community."

"This partnership represents an exciting new chapter for Fox Valley Orthopedics," said John Brady, Chief Executive Officer at FVO. "Our stated goal was to advance what we've built, not to change our identity - We simply couldn't have achieved this outcome without the expertise and dedication of the PGP team. My surgeon partners and I agree that John Tiedmann and his team provided exceptional know-how, guidance, and execution throughout the process - ensuring a seamless experience from start to finish. For any group exploring a strategic partnership, having a conductor like John and PGP makes all the difference."

"We are honored to have worked with FVO and its shareholders and are quite proud of the outcome," added John Tiedmann, Managing Director at PGP. "The shareholders had ambitious goals from both business and clinical perspectives to find a partner who could support their rapid growth trajectory while maintaining focus on clinical excellence. It was imperative to run a transaction process that evaluated all financial and strategic options in order to achieve the group's individual and collective goals. In partnering with Sequel Ortho, we feel FVO is extremely well positioned to continue expanding its delivery of exceptional clinical care to a broader patient population. The cultural fit, shared focus on clinical quality, and alignment of goals between the two organizations is precisely what we strive to find for clients in these transactions."

Physician Growth Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to FVO in the transaction, leveraging its expertise in guiding independent healthcare groups through growth initiatives and strategic M&A opportunities. Polsinelli served as legal counsel to FVO.

About Fox Valley Orthopedics

Fox Valley Orthopedics ("FVO") is a physician-led orthopedic practice that has been serving communities in and around the Fox Valley region for more than 50 years. With a full spectrum of services - including sports medicine, orthopedic surgery, pain management, and advanced imaging – FVO is committed to delivering exceptional, patient-centered care close to home.

About Sequel Ortho

Formed in 2023, Sequel Ortho is a musculoskeletal-focused, value-based management organization built to empower physicians and practices in innovating and advancing orthopedic care. By providing operational support, technology infrastructure, and strategic growth capabilities, Sequel Ortho empowers practices to focus on what matters most: delivering outstanding patient care.

About Physician Growth Partners

Physician Growth Partners is a nationally recognized healthcare investment banking and M&A Advisory firm dedicated to helping independent physician groups and healthcare services business owners explore and execute transactions with private equity and strategic partners. PGP is the most active M&A Advisor to independent physician groups1 by deal volume since its founding in 2017, having advised more than 70 practices in successful transactions. The firm creates value by providing proprietary market insights, operational support, strategic positioning, and sell-side M&A Advisory services from start to finish.

1 LevinPro HC data platform www.levinassociates.com

For more information about Physician Growth Partners, please visit www.physiciangrowthpartners.com or contact us at [email protected]

432 N. Clark Street, Ste. 200, Chicago, IL 60654

