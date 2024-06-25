Physician's Weekly and Figure 1 Strengthen HCP Engagement With Creation of New Parent Company Formedics

– Under Formedics, Physician's Weekly and Figure 1 retain their own names and brands –

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician's Weekly ("PW"), a trusted healthcare brand connecting healthcare professionals (HCPs) and their patients through point-of-care (POC) and digital solutions, and Figure 1, a leading digital case collaboration tool and mobile app for HCPs, today announced the launch of its new parent company Formedics, LLC ("Formedics"). Under the same leadership as PW, Formedics launches with the introduction of a dynamic new proprietary HCP engagement and marketing platform that leverages the power of trusted peers, colleagues, and opinion leaders to shape content, create relevant experiences, and drive impact.

Formedics' platform combines audiences from PW and Figure 1, allowing pharmaceutical and life science brands to seamlessly access data insights to effectively reach HCPs across a distinctive mix of channels: POC, mobile app, and digital. The platform uses adaptive learning AI technology that's powered by a proprietary mix of first- and third-party data, algorithms, and machine learning to provide health education content that's highly personalized and curated for the purpose of maximizing relevance and advertising effectiveness for HCPs. Each HCP interaction improves future targeting precision and uncovers deeper insights into how and why care decisions are made. The platform's technology reveals each HCP's unique journey, enables discovery of relevant content, aligns brand messaging, and effectively impacts clinicians' knowledge and prescribing behaviors.

Key Benefits of Formedics' Platform for Advertisers:

Knowing that clinicians are most influenced by peers, colleagues, and opinion leaders, Formedics integrates brands into these conversations to enhance brand recall, favorability, and prescription lift. Maximizing Reach and Scale : Formedics impacts the behavior of more than 80% of U.S. prescribers with the largest network that exceeds 50,000 double-opt-in POC locations and a digital reach of over 900,000 HCPs.





: Formedics impacts the behavior of more than 80% of U.S. prescribers with the largest network that exceeds 50,000 double-opt-in POC locations and a digital reach of over 900,000 HCPs. Implementing a Data-First Model: By synthesizing broad datasets, Formedics creates detailed HCP profiles, shapes tailored content experiences, and moves HCPs across its POC and digital touchpoints for optimal engagement and impact.

"With the launch of Formedics, we are deepening our dedication to providing the most personalized and engaging experiences for our healthcare professional audience across their preferred channels," said Greg Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Formedics. "Our proprietary observations of HCP engagement and peer interactions across our platform provide valuable insights into individual interests, allowing us to deliver more targeted and impactful content experiences for our users and advertising partners."

Formedics can uniquely position brands not just at the place and time that diagnoses are made, and prescriptions written, but also at the vanguard of medical thought and practice.

"For our pharmaceutical partners and other stakeholders, Formedics represents a powerful opportunity to engage with a highly targeted audience through a laser-focused omnichannel approach," said Joe Marziani, Chief Revenue Officer of Formedics. "Our new parent company provides smarter reach and more effective impact, backed by real-world insights, ensuring that brand messages resonate with healthcare professionals and patients where and when it matters most."

About Formedics, LLC

Formedics, LLC is the new parent company of Physician's Weekly and Figure 1. Formedics delivers groundbreaking AI technology that harnesses data insights and peer connections yielding revolutionary healthcare education and engagement for pharmaceutical and life science brands. Stay tuned for upcoming announcements and new initiatives as Formedics continues to evolve and grow. For more information, please visit our website at www.formedics.com .

About Physician's Weekly

For more information about Physician's Weekly's point of care and digital solutions, visit https://www.physiciansweekly.com/about-us/ .

About Figure 1

For more information about Figure 1's case-based HCP collaboration tool, visit https://www.figure1.com/about-us/ .

