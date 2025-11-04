PI Moves into New U.S. Headquarters to Support Growth and Innovation

New 140,000 sq-ft Shrewsbury, MA facility, drives high-tech job growth in Greater Boston.

SHREWSBURY, Mass., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PI (Physik Instrumente), a global leader in precision motion control and nanopositioning, has moved into a new, expanded U.S. headquarters and manufacturing facility in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts. The new location strengthens PI's U.S. production, engineering, and customer support capabilities across industries such as photonics, semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, and life sciences.

"Our new factory reflects both PI's growth and our long-term commitment to supporting customers in North & South America," said Matt Reck, Managing Director, Operations. "It gives us the space and flexibility to expand production and R&D while mitigating trade pressures and ensuring the continued delivery of the precision and reliability solutions PI is known for worldwide."

The modern facility features upgraded production, service and metrology areas, cleanroom environments, and expanded demo and training spaces. With increased capacity and advanced infrastructure, PI is well-positioned to accelerate innovation and better serve its growing North American customer base.

New Address:

PI (Physik Instrumente) L.P.

440 Hartford Turnpike

Shrewsbury, MA 01545 | www.pi-usa.us

