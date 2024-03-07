Pi, Oh My! Celebrate Pi Day with $3.14 Whole Pizza at 7-Eleven, Inc.

Scoring pizza discounts is easy as pi at 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores on March 14

IRVING, Texas, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unlock the power of pi this March 14. In celebration of Pi Day, 7-Eleven, Inc. is bringing back its popular annual deal by offering loyalty members any flavor large pizza for just $3.14 in 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores when using 7Rewards® or Speedy Rewards®.* The cheesy holiday comes just in time for customers to try the Extreme Meat Pizza – back by popular demand. With its five-meat blend including pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef crumble and bacon bits, every slice is a mathematical masterpiece worth celebrating.

Scoring pizza discounts is easy as pi at 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores on March 14

But that's not all! This year, the world's largest convenience retailer will also offer special Pi Day deals on the 7NOW® Delivery app. In addition to enjoying $3.14 large pizzas delivered straight to your door, 7NOW users can also score $14 off $30 using the promo code PIDAYDEAL and FREE delivery with a purchase of $15 or more.**

"Our customers look forward to this Pi Day deal each year – it's a fun tradition they really enjoy," said Dave Strachan, Senior Vice President, Fresh Foods at 7-Eleven. "Whether you're a math aficionado, a foodie or simply someone looking for a reason to celebrate, Pi Day offers something for everyone."

Just like pi, the savings are never ending at 7-Eleven! For a limited time, customers can pair their $3.14 pizza with even more discounts on their favorite 7-Eleven items in-store, including $1 large Slurpee® drinks*** or 5 bone-in wings for $5.99****.

Become a loyalty member by downloading the 7-Eleven or Speedway apps from the App Store or Google Play or by visiting 7Rewards.com or SpeedyRewards.com. The 7NOW delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7NOW.com or 7Rewards.com.

*Limit 1 per transaction, 2 per day. Valid on 3/14/24 only. Discount valid on delivery or pickup orders of $30 or more with use of promo code. Limit 2 orders per day. Limited delivery area. See app for full terms. ©2024 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

**7NOW: Valid 3/14/24. Discount valid on delivery or pickup orders of $30 or more with use of promo code. Limit 1 offer per customer – delivery & pickup. Limited Delivery Area. See app for Full Terms. ©2024 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

***Limit 1 offer per customer. Pickup and delivery. Valid thru 4/30/24.

**** Limit 1 offer per customer. Pickup and delivery. Valid thru 4/30/24.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.