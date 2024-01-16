Picked a School for the Fall Yet? Explore Options, Family Fun at this Year's School Choice Fair

News provided by

National School Choice Week

16 Jan, 2024, 01:15 ET

Event to feature many schools, student activities, prizes, and free snacks

SALEM, Ore., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Butterfly or superhero? Enjoy face painting and explore school options at a free school fair celebration at the Salem Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 20.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., just in time to register for school next year, Oregon families and students are invited to learn about scholarship opportunities and local education settings, ranging from traditional public and private schools to homeschool communities and tutoring services. While parents ask questions from education providers and pick up applications, kids can enjoy a photo booth, balloon twisters, light refreshments, and face painting.

The fair takes place as National School Choice Week kicks off nationwide, raising awareness about K-12 options of all stripes  — from microschooling to making a transfer between public schools. Tens of thousands of celebrations will take place across the country, including 33 school fairs across 26 states. In total, more than 150 events and activities are planned for Oregon.

The Jan. 20 school fair celebration is planned by Education Freedom for Oregon. Event planners say the fair aims to support parents in understanding all of Oregon's education options and to start conversations about expanding public school open enrollment and private school choice in the Beaver State.

"Families know that their children are unique and learn in different ways. This family-friendly event is the perfect opportunity to start a conversation about why Oregon students and families deserve the right to customize the educational options for their children with school choice and open enrollment," said Donna Kreitzberg of Education Freedom for Oregon.

Families can learn more and RSVP for the free event at salemschoolfair.com.

The Salem Convention Center is located at 200 Commercial St. SE.

Education Freedom for Oregon is bringing hope to Oregon K-12 families by ensuring they have the right to choose and customize their children's education.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Also from this source

School Choice Week Celebration at the Children's Museum to Shine a Light on Kids

School Choice Week Celebration at the Children's Museum to Shine a Light on Kids

No matter their zip code or background, Minnesota students deserve access to K-12 education opportunities that help them learn, grow, and dream big....
Education Options for All; Port Angeles School Fair Back for 2024

Education Options for All; Port Angeles School Fair Back for 2024

After a successful debut last January, a school choice fair will return to Port Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 20, bringing families a one-of-a-kind...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Children

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.