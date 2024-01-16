Picked a School for the Fall Yet? Explore Options, Family Fun at this Year's School Choice Fair

Event to feature many schools, student activities, prizes, and free snacks

SALEM, Ore., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Butterfly or superhero? Enjoy face painting and explore school options at a free school fair celebration at the Salem Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 20.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., just in time to register for school next year, Oregon families and students are invited to learn about scholarship opportunities and local education settings, ranging from traditional public and private schools to homeschool communities and tutoring services. While parents ask questions from education providers and pick up applications, kids can enjoy a photo booth, balloon twisters, light refreshments, and face painting.

The fair takes place as National School Choice Week kicks off nationwide, raising awareness about K-12 options of all stripes — from microschooling to making a transfer between public schools. Tens of thousands of celebrations will take place across the country, including 33 school fairs across 26 states. In total, more than 150 events and activities are planned for Oregon.

The Jan. 20 school fair celebration is planned by Education Freedom for Oregon. Event planners say the fair aims to support parents in understanding all of Oregon's education options and to start conversations about expanding public school open enrollment and private school choice in the Beaver State.

"Families know that their children are unique and learn in different ways. This family-friendly event is the perfect opportunity to start a conversation about why Oregon students and families deserve the right to customize the educational options for their children with school choice and open enrollment," said Donna Kreitzberg of Education Freedom for Oregon.

Families can learn more and RSVP for the free event at salemschoolfair.com.

The Salem Convention Center is located at 200 Commercial St. SE.

Education Freedom for Oregon is bringing hope to Oregon K-12 families by ensuring they have the right to choose and customize their children's education.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

SOURCE National School Choice Week