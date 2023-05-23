Pickle Juice® Earns Best Functional Drink Award at InnoBev Awards

This is the first award for Pickle Juice's newest product, which launched in March

MESQUITE, Texas, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickle Juice ® – pioneers in providing scientifically proven methods to prevent muscle cramps and dehydration – proudly announces their win for Best Functional Drink at the prestigious InnoBev Awards alongside Nirvana Water Sciences. The award recognized Pickle Juice's newest innovation – the 2.5oz Extra Strength Chili Lime Pickle Juice Shot – as a stand out in the category for its unique concept and innovative functionality.

The InnoBev Awards, organized by food and drink experts, Zenith Global, with support from category sponsors Saniton Plastic and Salomons & Partners, partners with international experts to recognize ground-breaking achievements and innovations across the beverage industry. Winners of the seventh annual InnoBev Awards were announced on May 16 in an awards ceremony during the UK Soft Drinks Conference in London. With over 140 global competitors vying for a top spot in exclusive beverage categories, the brand has proven itself as an up-and-coming name in the global beverage industry, especially with the recent expansion into Europe through Poppin Candy .

Pickle Juice's success can be attributed to its commitment to providing high-quality functional beverages that meet the needs of consumers around the globe. The brand's dedication to innovation, painstaking attention to flavor and texture and focus on customer wellness, have made it a leading beverage option for everyone from everyday health-conscious consumers to professional athletes.

"This is a moment of immense pride for Pickle Juice®. We are honored to receive this InnoBev Award, which serves as a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence," said Filip Keuppens, Executive Vice President for The Pickle Juice Company. "Our Chili Lime Pickle Juice Shot is a new addition to our line that highlights the unique functionality and opportunity of Pickle Juice® products."

Pickle Juice® is scientifically proven to stop muscle cramps, a condition that affects an estimated 60 percent of adults. Each Pickle Juice® shot contains a proprietary blend of grain and vinegar, tackling muscle cramps with a natural, but effective mixture. Pickle Juice® – unlike pickle brine – targets the neurological response on the spot, while additional supplements aid in the recovery process of the muscles.

Pickle Juice is available in a 1-gallon extra strength pickle juice, 16-ounce pickle juice sport, 8-ounce pickle juice sport, 2.5-ounce pickle juice shot, as well as two flavors.

To learn more about Pickle Juice®, visit https://picklepower.com / or follow them on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

About Pickle Juice

Pickle Juice® is the only product on the market scientifically proven to stop muscle cramps, prevent dehydration and aid in recovery. Pickle Juice® uses a proprietary grain and blend of vinegar that blocks that nerve signal being sent from brain to muscle, and a blend of vitamins and minerals for immediate muscle recovery. Whether you are missing something from your diet, exhausted from exercise, or dealing with poor circulation, Pickle Juice® can provide a source of relief. For more information, visit https://picklepower.com /

Media Contact:

Matt Kovacs

[email protected]

310-395-5050

SOURCE Pickle Juice