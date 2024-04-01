Pickle habitat vulnerable due to wellness confusion

MESQUITE, Texas, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An alarming fermented food waste trend is occurring across the U.S., and Pickle Juice – the pioneer in providing scientifically proven methods to prevent muscle cramps and dehydration – is dropping an awareness bomb.

According to reps for the brand, there is a growing trend where consumers are drinking pickle brine before the procured pickles have been eaten, leaving them to shrivel and wrinkle like a two-pack-a-day pensioner from Boca Raton.

"These individuals mistakenly believe pickle brine provides the same recovery benefits as Pickle Juice. Au contraire," says Filip Keuppens, Pickle Juice executive vice president. "They are missing out on the optimal health perks, and their pickles are tragically dehydrating in barren jars like sour-face, Appalachian apple dolls."

Ironically, the confusion is partially the blame of Pickle Juice who has been gaining buzz from athletes and everyday exercisers who enjoy a good workout but don't want to suffer from pesky muscle cramps. "Pickle Juice actually has nothing to do with pickles!" asserted Keuppens before relenting, "Yeah, ok. I get the confusion."

The brand is the only product on the market scientifically proven to stop muscle cramps and prevent dehydration using proprietary grain and blend of vinegar that blocks the nerve signal being sent from brain to muscle – along with a blend of vitamins and minerals for immediate recovery. Absolutely no pickles are used in the process.

To spread awareness, Pickle Juice has created a hashtag #SaveThePickles, and – once again –enlisted the service of director of sales and marketing, Blake Boulton, who is back on the road with his 2009 4Runner, leaving little shriveled pickles on the steps of legislative and municipal buildings. "Sometimes you have to be a bit shocking to get the attention of decision-makers," sighed Blake.

Due to a limited budget, Blake is also working on music rights with a Sarah Mclachlan cover band to create a slom-mo, Ken Burns-style #SaveThePickles video montage for social media.

He's also masterfully adapting classic Jimmy Buffet lyrics, like, "Wasting away again – in a brineless pickle jar."

"We are going for the emotion jugular," adds Boulton. "I'm also working on a bunch provoking memes, like a split-screen shriveled pickle next to a raisin with 'which one is the pickle?' and 'shine don't brine!' Really in-your-face stuff."

The #SaveThePickle campaign officially launches April 1st, and concerned citizens are encouraged to share and post their experiences with pickle waste due to brine consumption.

About Pickle Juice

Pickle Juice is the only product on the market scientifically proven to stop muscle cramps, prevent dehydration and aid in recovery. Pickle Juice uses a proprietary grain and blend of vinegar that blocks that nerve signal being sent from brain to muscle, and a blend of vitamins and minerals for immediate muscle recovery. Whether you are missing something from your diet, exhausted from exercise, or dealing with poor circulation, Pickle Juice can provide a source of relief. For more information, visit https://picklepower.com/.

