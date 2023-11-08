Pickle Juice® Participates in World's Largest Pickle Party

The Scientifically-Backed Solution to Muscle Cramps Joins in on This Weekend's Festivities

MESQUITE, Texas, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickle Juice ®, the pioneer in providing scientifically proven methods to prevent muscle cramps and dehydration, has announced its participation and sponsorship of the upcoming World's Largest Pickle Party, which will be held on the 11th and 12th of November at Power Plant Live! In Baltimore.

From professional athletes to the everyday consumer, Pickle Juice® has proven itself as a pantry and gym bag staple. It is the only product on the market scientifically proven to stop muscle cramps. Made up of a proprietary grain and blend of vinegar, Pickle Juice® works to block nerve signals that cause cramping.

As the participants gear up for celebration, Pickle Juice® will bring its distinct flair to the festivities with a vendor booth as well as a chug challenge, where eight finalists will compete head-to-head to finish 32 ounces of the lip-puckering beverage as fast as possible – a sight not to be missed.

Throughout the weekend, party-goers will have the opportunity to enjoy both flavors – Original and Chili Lime – of this beneficial beverage. Additionally, attendees can take their pickle party experience to the next level by indulging in the newest offering from Pickle Juice, chasers, available for purchase exclusively at the Tullamore D.E.W. Experience bar.

Filip Keuppens, Executive Vice President of The Pickle Juice Company, expressed his excitement about the company's involvement. He elaborates,"There's no better place to be than at the World's Largest Pickle Party. We're delighted to be a part of this celebration, and look forward to sharing the Pickle Juice® experience and all of the benefits that come with it with those who already love the flavor of pickles."

For more information about the event and to purchase your pickle pass, visit https://bigdill.com/pages/bigdill . Attendees can save $5 on Sunday's ticket using the code "Juice".

To learn more about Pickle Juice®, visit https://picklepower.com / or follow them on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

