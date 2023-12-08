The Pickle Juice Company Announces Canadian Expansion

Pickle Juice® products and exclusive flavors will be readily available throughout Canada with Cyba Stevens Management Group as its distributor

MESQUITE, Texas, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickle Juice®, the pioneers of the all-natural way to stay hydrated and stop muscle cramps, is pleased to announce an aggressive retail expansion plan for the Canadian market, providing easier access to a growing market. The brand has been focusing on meeting increased demands in North America, and their future strategic growth plans rely on expanding their distribution channels.

Pickle Juice® has long been a favorite among athletes and fitness enthusiasts for its innovative approach to hydration. The decision to venture into Canada reflects the brand's commitment to provide Canadians with access to higher-quality, functional beverage options.
Filip Keuppens, Executive Vice President for The Pickle Juice Company, explained, "We are thrilled grow our Canadian footprint. Our mission has always been to provide a natural and effective solution for staying hydrated and cramp-free, and we're excited to expand our reach larger audience with the help of Cyba Stevens."

Cyba Stevens is a dynamic and enterprising organization that services the Food, Drug, Club, Mass and Retail sectors in Canada. It represents a range of well-established brands that are familiar to Canadian consumers and are well-prepared to thrive in a constantly evolving industry. The Pickle Juice Company's successful product offering aims to capture a national Canadian consumer base and its partnership with Cyba Stevens is a pivotal step towards gaining market share.

Pickle Juice® (not to be confused with pickle brine) contains a proprietary grain and blend of vinegar, working to block nerve signals responsible for muscle cramping. It was the first product to address the neurological factors leading to cramps and boasts a distinctive blend of vitamins and minerals that support post-exercise recovery. Available in various sizes and flavors, from the 1-gallon extra strength pickle juice, to the 2.5-ounce pickle juice shot, to its newest offering – Pickle Juice® Chaser –  Pickle Juice® is a game-changer for those seeking relief from muscle cramps.

To learn more about Pickle Juice®, visit https://picklepower.com/ or follow them on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About Pickle Juice
Pickle Juice® is the only product on the market scientifically proven to stop muscle cramps, prevent dehydration and aid in recovery. Pickle Juice uses a proprietary grain and blend of vinegar that blocks that nerve signal being sent from brain to muscle, and a blend of vitamins and minerals for immediate muscle recovery. Whether you are missing something from your diet, exhausted from exercise, or dealing with poor circulation, Pickle Juice can provide a source of relief. For more information, visit https://picklepower.com/.

