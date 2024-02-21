Pickleball is Headed Downtown to Rocky Mount Event Center

Flagship Event Center Adds Six Pickleball Courts

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball has taken over the world, and it has made its way to The Sports Facilities Companies' managed venue and two-time award-winning, the Rocky Mount Event Center. With multiple courts located throughout Rocky Mount, the downtown venue is excited to announce their partnership with Professional Pickleball Registry's David Jarvis and Joel Batchelor.

To support one of America's fastest growing sports, RMEC will be one of the few indoor venues to operate six courts to open play and lessons in the area. Guests will be able to come out to the venue for open play Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with additional hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The following fees apply for open play sessions:

Monthly Fee: $35 per person

per person Family Household Monthly Fee: $55 per (2) person (Valid for 2+ Household members)

per (2) person (Valid for 2+ Household members) Each Additional Family Household: $10

Daily Fee: $10 per person

Jarvis and Batchelor, both certified instructors, will be teaching lessons for those interested in learning how to play the sport. Jarvis is excited and looking forward to the partnership with RMEC, stating, "USA Pickleball and the Professional Pickleball Registry are pleased to partner with our area's finest indoor athletic facility, the Rocky Mount Event Center. Our partnership provides the only certified instructors in our area, and we can make you a participant in the world's fastest-growing sport!"

Batchelor also spoke highly of joining forces with the downtown venue. "This is the most professional environment I've ever been involved in. The facility is first-class, and the event center staff has been awesome to work with. Pickleball players from anywhere in the area will truly enjoy playing at the Rocky Mount Event Center."

Pickleball lessons will happen on Tuesdays from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. starting January 23. The following fees will apply and include the following:

$60 per person

per person (1) Night for (5) weeks

Includes: Free Open Play for (5) weeks

To register for open-play pickleball and lessons, interested participants can register and pay at the venue or visit rockymountevents.com.

Rocky Mount Event Center Inquiries:

To book a sports tournament at the Rocky Mount Event Center, please contact e-mail [email protected]

To book conferences, weddings, social, and group events at the Rocky Mount Event Center, please contact our Catering & Sales Department, at [email protected]

Rocky Mount Event Center opened in October 2018 and is managed by the industry-leading sports facility management firm, The Sports Facilities Companies.

About Rocky Mount Event Center

Rocky Mount Event Center is the premier event destination in the city and in the region. From sporting events to corporate meetings, the 165,000 square-foot Rocky Mount Event Center has space, functionality, and guest services to create memorable events for local residents and national rights holders. Rocky Mount Event Center is at the center of it all. For more information and to book your next event, visit: rockymountevents.com. Rocky Mount Event Center is a member of the SFM Network, the nation's largest and fastest-growing network of sports facilities and is operated by the industry-leader in outsourced operations, Sports Facilities Management.

Press Contact:

Ashley Pittman

(252) 904-2279

SOURCE Rocky Mount Event Center