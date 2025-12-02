Pickleball Kingdom Announces New Indoor Pickleball Club in Port Richey Opening Early 2026

PORT RICHEY, Fla., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom , the world's largest indoor pickleball entity, is expanding its footprint in Florida with a new state-of-the-art club opening in Port Richey in early 2026. Located at 9642 US Hwy 19, Port Richey, FL 34668, the upcoming facility will feature 14 indoor professional-grade indoor courts across 40,011 square feet, providing local players with a premier destination for year-round play.

Meet Jerry Campbell and Dr. Brian Dahmer, the team behind Pickleball Kingdom Port Richey. Indoor pickleball courts at Pickleball Kingdom.

The Port Richey club is a joint venture with the Pinellas Park club between longtime friends and business partners Jerry Campbell and Dr. Brian Dahmer. Both share a deep commitment to family, faith, entrepreneurship, and community service, and they are excited to bring a world class indoor pickleball experience to Pasco County.

"What excites me most is the positive impact it will have on our community," said Jerry Campbell. "Pickleball has this amazing ability to unite people. It is social, accessible, and fun for every age. I see Pickleball Kingdom as more than a sports facility. It is a place that promotes community, friendship, wellness, and local pride right here in Pasco County."

"We are honored to introduce Pickleball Kingdom to Port Richey," said Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom. "Every club we open strengthens communities, builds friendships, and gives people a place to belong. Jerry and Brian have a tremendous heart for service, and their leadership will make this club a powerful addition to the region. Port Richey is about to experience something truly special."

Pickleball Kingdom Port Richey will offer a clean, safe, family friendly environment designed for players of all skill levels. Guests will enjoy court reservations, drop in play, coaching, clinics, tournaments, and a community room for parties and corporate events. As an indoor facility, the club ensures reliable, weather proof play year round.

The Port Richey facility will offer:

State-of-the-Art Indoor Courts: Engineered to provide the best playing conditions, these courts combine outdoor court surfaces with indoor benefits for year-round play.

Professional Coaching and Clinics: Programs designed for all skill levels, from beginners to advanced players.

Programs designed for all skill levels, from beginners to advanced players. Youth Programs: Inspiring the next generation to embrace and enjoy the sport.

Leagues and Tournaments: Organized for players seeking casual and competitive play opportunities.

Organized for players seeking casual and competitive play opportunities. Community & Corporate Events: Building local connections through engaging pickleball events.

"This expansion reflects everything Pickleball Kingdom stands for. Accessibility, reliability, and a world class experience for every player," said Rob Streett, President and Chief Global Officer of Pickleball Kingdom. "Port Richey will set a new standard for indoor pickleball in the region. With Jerry and Brian guiding this project, players can expect a club that is welcoming, inspiring, and built with excellence from day one."

"We are thrilled to bring this project to life," said Dr. Brian Dahmer. "Our goal is to create a place where people can connect, grow, and enjoy one of the fastest growing activities in the country. Port Richey deserves a destination like this, and we are honored to help build it."

For the following information and updates on Port Richey location:

Website: https://pickleballkingdom.com/port-richey-fl/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pickleballkingdomportrichey

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61582539310674

Email: [email protected]

About Pickleball Kingdom

Pickleball Kingdom is the premier indoor pickleball franchise, dedicated to fostering community and providing world class facilities. With a mission to create a global network of pickleball venues, Pickleball Kingdom is at the forefront of the fastest growing activity in the United States.

As pickleball continues to surge in popularity, Pickleball Kingdom invites driven individuals to explore franchise opportunities and join this exciting growth. For more information, visit https://pickleballkingdom.com/franchise/ .

For Franchise or Media Inquiries:

Mitch Kistner, Sr. Director of Marketing

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 888-725-0072

SOURCE Pickleball Kingdom Franchising