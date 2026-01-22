Pickleball Kingdom and the APP Partner to Send Paddle Battle Winners to the APP Tour

PHOENIX, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom is proud to announce that the winners of Pickleball Kingdom Paddle Battle, the first-ever pickleball competition reality series, will earn the opportunity to compete on the Association of Pickleball Players (APP) Tour, creating a new pathway from competition reality television to professional pickleball.

Pickleball Kingdom Paddle Battle winners will compete as pros on the APP Tour.

Pickleball Kingdom Paddle Battle premiered on January 14, 2026, exclusively on YouTube. The groundbreaking series blends high-level competition with compelling storytelling, offering an inside look at the passion, pressure, and perseverance required to compete at the highest level of the sport. The series highlights elite competition while keeping the game approachable for new fans.

As part of this opportunity, the Paddle Battle winners will begin competing on the APP Tour starting in March 2026. The APP Tour is one of the most established professional pickleball tours in the sport, hosting events nationwide and providing athletes with a premier platform to compete against top professionals.

"Paddle Battle was created to put players in the spotlight and create meaningful opportunities," said Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom and creator of Paddle Battle. "These athletes have earned the opportunity to take the next step, and the APP Tour provides the platform for them to compete, grow, and establish themselves at the professional level. This partnership is about elevating players, opening doors, and continuing to push the sport of pickleball forward."

The partnership also represents a unique opportunity for the APP Tour to connect with a new and growing audience of pickleball fans. By collaborating with Pickleball Kingdom and Paddle Battle, the APP Tour expands visibility for professional pickleball while showcasing emerging talent and innovative pathways into the sport.

"The APP is thrilled to join Pickleball Kingdom for season one of Paddle Battle," said APP Founder Ken Herrmann. "The passion, camaraderie, and competitive spirit of Paddle Battle embody what APP pickleball is all about, and we're proud to support all the players pursuing their pickleball dreams."

Through this partnership with the APP Tour, Paddle Battle is redefining what's possible in pickleball by combining competition, storytelling, and fan engagement to both elevate emerging players and inspire the next generation of pickleball enthusiasts.

"This partnership is a powerful way to expand pickleball's reach beyond traditional audiences. By aligning Paddle Battle with the APP Tour, we're creating more visibility for the sport, more opportunities for players, and more ways for new fans to discover and engage with pickleball," said Mitch Kistner, Vice President of Marketing, Pickleball Kingdom.

Pickleball Kingdom Paddle Battle continues to release new episodes every Wednesday at 8:00 PM EST on YouTube, inviting fans to watch, engage, and be part of shaping the future of pickleball through competition and community.

