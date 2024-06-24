Pickleball Kingdom and The Kitchen Announce Groundbreaking Exclusive Partnership

PHOENIX, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an unprecedented move that is set to reshape the landscape of pickleball, Pickleball Kingdom, the world's largest indoor pickleball entity, is thrilled to announce an exclusive partnership with The Kitchen, the leading media outlet in the pickleball. This collaboration brings together two powerhouse brands dedicated to promoting and expanding the sport of pickleball globally.

With over 936,000 passionate pickleball enthusiasts and a staggering 35 million monthly views, The Kitchen stands as the most engaged pickleball community worldwide. Their commitment to delivering top-notch content and fostering a vibrant community aligns seamlessly with Pickleball Kingdom's mission to provide unparalleled pickleball and community experiences for all people.

Ace Rodrigues, Founder & CEO of Pickleball Kingdom, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, "The Kitchen is the undisputed leader in pickleball media. Their unparalleled reach and engagement will significantly amplify our brand, enabling us to connect with pickleball enthusiasts around the world like never before. This game changing new relationship will drive the sport's growth and ensure more people have access to the exceptional facilities and experiences that Pickleball Kingdom offers."

Jared Paul, Founder of The Kitchen, added, "We are very excited to partner exclusively with Pickleball Kingdom, the leader in the franchise pickleball club space. Ace and his team are top-notch professionals and have created the roadmap to set up franchise owners for success like no other brand. Pickleball Kingdom and The Kitchen are committed to growing the sport and making pickleball more accessible for the masses."

Pickleball Kingdom has cemented its position as the largest indoor pickleball entity in the world, as the premier brand in the United States and pioneering international expansion. Their innovative approach and dedication to excellence have set a new standard in the pickleball industry. Their partnership with The Kitchen sets the stage to amplify their industry-leading expansion.

This strategic alliance aims to leverage the strengths of both organizations to elevate the sport of pickleball to new heights. Together, Pickleball Kingdom and The Kitchen will work on a series of initiatives to enhance player experience, provide educational resources, and promote the sport to a broader audience.

As Pickleball Kingdom continues its global expansion, ambitious individuals are invited to explore the prospect of joining their esteemed franchise network. Prospective franchisees will have the unique opportunity to partner with the leader in the rapidly growing world of pickleball.

Rob Streett, COO of Pickleball Kingdom, commented, "This partnership with The Kitchen further elevates an unparalleled opportunity for entrepreneurs to enter into the nation's fastest-growing sport. Pickleball Kingdom is offering significant advantages for pioneers in every market."

