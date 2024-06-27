Pickleball Kingdom Announces 25 New Locations Coming to Ohio and Orlando

CINCINNATI, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the world's largest indoor pickleball entity, is thrilled to announce its expansion into Ohio. Spearheaded by esteemed franchisees Sanjay Patel and Dhaval Patel, who will build the majority of their clubs in Ohio, and then several in Orlando.

"This expansion into the state of Ohio marks another step forward for the Pickleball Kingdom brand," explained Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom. "I couldn't be more pleased by the effort and commitment of Sanjay and Dhaval as they redefined what pickleball looks like in Ohio and Orlando."

Founded with the mission to promote the sport of pickleball and provide a community environment for players, Pickleball Kingdom has quickly risen to become the foremost indoor pickleball brand in the world. Its clubs are renowned for their exceptional facilities, which include climate-controlled indoor courts, comfortable lounge areas, and top-notch training programs.

The Ohio and Orlando clubs will offer a range of services, including:

State-of-the-Art Indoor Courts: Designed to provide the best playing experience, with outdoor surfaces and all the indoor benefits, ensuring excellent conditions regardless of weather.

Professional Coaching and Clinics: Catering to all levels, from beginners to advanced players.

Youth Programs: Encouraging younger generations to take up and enjoy the sport.

Leagues and Tournaments: For those seeking competitive play.

Community & Corporate Events: Fostering a sense of camaraderie and community among members.

Sanjay Patel commented, "Having managed various businesses, I've always believed in bringing excellence to whatever I do. Opening Pickleball Kingdom locations will allow us to provide unparalleled playing conditions year-round and foster a thriving pickleball community."

The business pair is actively looking for motivated individuals who want to be part of and benefit from the movement of pickleball. Dhaval Patel added, "Our success is built on teamwork and core values. This expansion is not just about business, it's about creating opportunities and helping individuals reach their fullest potential. We are passionate about fostering growth and community."

Background and Additional Expansion

Sanjay Patel has over two decades of owning and managing various service businesses and franchises in New York City and Cincinnati. Dhaval Patel has led multiple enterprises, including hotels and construction projects, focusing on transforming ideas into reality through teamwork and dedication. Together, they plan to build more Pickleball Kingdom locations outside of Ohio, with Orlando, Florida, as just the beginning. Their vision includes expanding into various states nationwide, ensuring that the joy of premier indoor pickleball is accessible to communities everywhere.

Franchising Opportunity

As Pickleball Kingdom continues to expand its global reach, the company invites ambitious individuals to explore the opportunity of joining its esteemed franchise network. Prospective franchisees will benefit from partnering with the leader in the rapidly growing world of pickleball.

"This is a remarkable opportunity to enter the nation's fastest-growing sport," said Rob Streett, COO of Pickleball Kingdom. "This level of growth in the sports industry is unprecedented, and significant advantages await those who pioneer in new markets."

For more information about franchise opportunities with Pickleball Kingdom, visit www.pickleballkingdom.com/franchise

