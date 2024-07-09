Pickleball Kingdom Announces 30 New Locations Coming to North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the world's largest indoor pickleball entity, announces its expansion into North Carolina. Spearheaded by successful franchisees Sanjay Patel and Dhaval Patel of Pickleball X Equity, the duo is set to launch thirty new clubs, bringing premier indoor pickleball facilities to the state.

"This expansion into North Carolina marks another significant step forward for the Pickleball Kingdom brand," explained Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom. "I couldn't be more pleased by the effort and commitment of Sanjay and Dhaval as they redefine what pickleball looks like in the 'Tar Heel State.'"

Founded with the mission to promote the sport of pickleball and provide a community environment for players, Pickleball Kingdom has quickly risen to become the foremost indoor pickleball brand in the world. Its clubs are renowned for their exceptional facilities, which include climate-controlled indoor courts, comfortable lounge areas, and top-notch training programs.

The North Carolina clubs will offer a range of services, including:

State-of-the-Art Indoor Courts: Designed to provide the best playing experience, with outdoor surfaces and all the indoor benefits, ensuring excellent conditions regardless of weather.

Professional Coaching and Clinics: Catering to all levels, from beginners to advanced players.

Youth Programs: Encouraging younger generations to take up and enjoy the sport.

Leagues and Tournaments: For those seeking competitive play.

Community & Corporate Events: Fostering a sense of camaraderie and community among members.

Sanjay Patel remarked, "With my extensive experience in managing diverse businesses, I have always strived for excellence in every venture. Launching Pickleball Kingdom locations will enable us to offer top-tier playing environments throughout the year and nurture a vibrant pickleball community."

Sanjay Patel and Dhaval Patel of Pickleball X Equity are actively seeking enthusiastic individuals who wish to join and benefit from the growing pickleball movement. They are actively accepting inquiries from those wanting to be franchisees. Dhaval Patel emphasized, "Our achievements are founded on teamwork and core values. This expansion is about creating opportunities and empowering individuals to reach their highest potential. We are dedicated to promoting growth and building a strong community."

Background and Vision for Expansion

Sanjay Patel has over two decades of owning and managing various service businesses and franchises in New York City and Cincinnati. Dhaval Patel has led multiple enterprises, including hotels and construction projects, focusing on transforming ideas into reality through teamwork and dedication. Together, they plan to build more Pickleball Kingdom locations outside of North Carolina, with additional states as potential expansion targets. Their vision includes making the joy of premier indoor pickleball accessible to communities nationwide.

Invitation to Prospective Franchisees

As Pickleball Kingdom continues to expand to new locations around the country, the company invites driven individuals to consider joining its franchise team. Prospective franchisees will benefit from a unique opportunity to be part of the rapidly growing sport, with comprehensive support from the Pickleball Kingdom team.

"This is an exceptional chance to be involved with the country's fastest-growing sport," said Rob Streett, COO of Pickleball Kingdom. "We are excited to welcome entrepreneurs who share our vision for expanding the pickleball industry."

For more information about franchise opportunities with Pickleball Kingdom, visit www.pickleballkingdom.com/franchise.

