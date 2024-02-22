Pickleball Kingdom Announces Exciting Expansion into Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, a premier name in the rapidly growing sport of pickleball, is thrilled to announce its expansion into Pennsylvania. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to promote the joy and community spirit of pickleball across the nation. Spearheaded by New Jersey Area Representative, Sam Sood, this expansion aims not only to introduce the sport to a broader audience but also to offer lucrative business opportunities to passionate entrepreneurs in the region.

Interior of Pickleball Kingdom Chandler CEO Ace Rodrigues and Sam Sood

Pickleball Kingdom Founder and CEO, Ace Rodrigues, explained, "Pennsylvania is such a great state. Our priority of developing it can be measured by the resources we're committing to the State of Brotherly Love."

Recognizing the untapped potential in Pennsylvania, Pickleball Kingdom is eager to replicate its success from New Jersey and other states, bringing high-quality courts, top-notch equipment, and a vibrant community to the Keystone State.

Sam Sood, who has been instrumental in establishing Pickleball Kingdom's dominant presence in New Jersey, is now extending an invitation to motivated individuals in Pennsylvania who are passionate about the sport and interested in owning a business that promotes health, wellness, and community engagement. "Pickleball is more than just a sport; it's a lifestyle that brings people together. We're looking for franchisees who are not only seeking a rewarding business opportunity but also want to make a positive impact in their communities," said Sood. He continued, "There is so much opportunity here. Montgomery County, Chester County, and Philadelphia County are great hubs, just to name a few."

Franchise Opportunity Highlights:

Comprehensive Support: Franchisees will receive extensive training, marketing support, and operational guidance to ensure a successful launch and ongoing growth.

Community Focus: Emphasizing community engagement, Pickleball Kingdom franchises will serve as local hubs for social gatherings, tournaments, and charity events.

Investment in Health: Beyond a business opportunity, franchisees will be contributing to the health and wellness of their communities, promoting an active lifestyle.

Pickleball Kingdom's expansion into Pennsylvania is poised to set a new benchmark in the sport's community development and accessibility. Interested entrepreneurs are encouraged to reach out for more information on how to become part of this exciting venture.

Rob Streett, Pickleball Kingdom's COO, added, "Our confidence in moving forward strongly in Pennsylvania has a lot to do with Sam Sood's leadership. His proven business success and track record in New Jersey align him perfectly for this next step."

About Pickleball Kingdom

Pickleball Kingdom is a leading provider of pickleball facilities and communities, dedicated to growing the sport by offering high-quality playing environments, equipment, and experiences for players of all levels. Founded on the principles of community, wellness, and excellence, Pickleball Kingdom aims to spread the love of the game far and wide, fostering a spirit of camaraderie and competition that transcends the courts.

Media and Franchise Inquires:

COO, Rob Streett: 623-920-4477, [email protected]

SOURCE Pickleball Kingdom Franchising